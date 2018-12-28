Best things to do across the region right now

Rainbow colours

THE artwork will do the talking at the recently opened exhibition.

Featuring a mix of pastels, water colours, fine pencils and sculptures- there is sure to be something to suit everyone's taste.

What: Our Art is Our Story exhibition

When: Until January 19

Where: Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, Lake Apex

Giddy up

START the new year off right at Gatton's best track.

Bring the whole family down for a fun day beside the track.

With three weeks of school holidays left, it's perfect event for family fun.

Join in the race day, have fun with friends, food and drinks all available.

What: Race day

When: January 8

Where: LV Turf Club

Spooky nights

EXPLORE the active paranormal activity life at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum.

Attendees will have an opportunity to experience another time through tours of the morgue, jail cells or the church if you dare.

What: Paranormal Investigation night

When: January 19 from 8pm

Where: Laidley Pioneer Village

Aussie Aussie Aussie

Join the celebration as the community recognises those who make the Lockyer Valley a great place to live.

New citizens will also be welcomed to the region so be sure come along.

There will be a sausage sizzle after the ceremony.

What: Australia Day

When: January 26, from 8:30am

Where: Gatton Shire Hall