BEST SHOT: 50,000ML of extra water on the table for growers

IRRIGATORS have been given their first look at the details of an irrigation scheme that could transform the Lockyer Valley.

Consultants Jacobs Australia have been hosting presentations across the Valley during the past week, detailing pipeline options to bring water from Wivenhoe to the region.

The meat of the proposal will make available 50,000ML of water for irrigators, with Jacobs proposing to pipe the water from Wivenhoe to the region’s underperforming irrigation dams – Lake Clarendon, Atkinson Dam and Lake Dyer.

From there, water would be piped to irrigators who sign up to the scheme.

The scheme is estimated to run at a 70 per cent reliability, with the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme used to replenish water used by irrigators if rain fails to do so.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokesman Gordon Van der Est said he was relieved to see how quickly irrigators were engaging with the process.

“What I’m really happy about more than anything, there are some big guys, for example, up at Tent Hill, on the outer fringe are taking large volumes, which then means all the small guys along the line it will be viable for servicing,” Mr Van der Est said.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokesman Gordon Van der Est (second from right) said the fast up of the proposal by the irrigators was exciting. Picture: Dominic Elsome

With the strategic business case complete, Jacobs Australia’s demand assessment lead Angus MacDonald, is now undertaking demand assessment with landholders to determine how much water the Valley wants.

He stressed after decades of the scheme being ignore by governments, this was the make-or-break moment for the Valley.

“We’re down to this one magical option, which just excitingly, everyone is saying yes to,” Mr MacDonald said.

“This is our best shot and I think our last shot.”

The demand assessment process is crucial for the success of the scheme, as it will determine how much water landholders want and what they’re willing to pay for it.

Under the scheme, irrigators will need to buy a minimum of 20ML of water entitlements.

Mr MacDonald provided a range of estimated water prices to growers, which ranged from $310/ML to $640/ML.

Crucially, the demand assessment will also help begin to design work of how the water will be delivered from the region’s dams to irrigators.

Mr MacDonald said irrigators needed to make their interest in water known now, to ensure they would be included in planned pipeline routes.

“So if you don’t play it now you’re not gonna be on the pipeline route,” he said.

With the cost of the scheme expected to range from $100 million to up to $250m, customers will be expected to make a contribution to the capital costs.

This contribution is planned be in a one-off upfront payment per megalitre of water purchased.

The non-binding and confidential expression of interest are due back to Mr MacDonald by February 16. The detailed business case will work to narrow in prices and costs, before a second round of demand assessment is undertaken in April.