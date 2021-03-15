Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifestyle

Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Brunch now

by Matt Preston
15th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

 

Brunch with friends on a lazy weekend morning has to be one of life's simple pleasures. But where do you choose to have yours?

Perhaps you stick with the classic avocado on toast with a wedge of lemon, or maybe you prefer a layered acai bowl packed with health and vitality.

For me? Well, I am partial to a fritter stack with bacon and a perfect poached egg, or perhaps smoked salmon with creamy scrambled eggs and dill, and then there's the joy of bacon and eggs in a roll or with the full catastrophe...

Along with Delicious and your local newspaper, this month I'm looking for your favourite brunch spot.

Nominate your best brunch local today and maybe see it as a sign to book in for this weekend?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Brunch in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, March 18, and will be taken from comments on this post. Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, March 18, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, March 29.

View Survey

Originally published as Best of Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley: Nominate the Best Brunch now

food and entertainment gatton cafe lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Premium Content $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        News The end of JobKeeper is set to cost Qld more than $80m a week as the Premier prepares a last-ditch plea to the PM to save an estimated 25,000 jobs in the state.

        Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        Premium Content Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        News JobKeeper’s cut off date will hurt these 10 Queensland locations the most

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get...

        ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        Premium Content ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        News With its close proximity to Brisbane and world class facilities, the Lockyer Valley...