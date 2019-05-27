Hot new sports cars headline the new cars coming soon

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, from $159,990 plus on-roads

The Ford Mustang's sworn enemy arrived in Australia last year to give red-blooded muscle-car supporters something to cheer about. It was great to see a V8 back in Holden showrooms but the mid-range Camaro 2SS is not Chevrolet's best effort.

That arrives next month in the form of the Camaro ZL1. Packing a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with massive outputs (477kW/881Nm), the ZL1 drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. It's not cheap but HSV says it can keep up with blue-chip performance cars such as the Nissan GT-R.

The Chevrolet Camaro is imported from the US and converted to right-hand drive in Australia

Buyers looking to spend a little less can go with the regular Camaro 2SS, with 339kW engine, for $86,990 plus on-roads. We'll drive them both soon.

Toyota GR Supra GT, from $85,900 plus on-roads

For just over half the money of a Camaro ZL1, you can get behind the wheel of Toyota's Supra - which particularly for younger drivers has greater cred. The Supra packs a BMW-built 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo (250kW/500Nm).

Toyota confirmed Australian prices this week, pitching the entry-level Supra GT from $85,900 plus on-roads, while the more luxurious GTS brings better audio, 19-inch wheels and extra niceties for another $10,000.

The Toyota Supra was co-ceveloped with BMW.

Anticipating extreme demand for its reborn sports car, the brand will hold a lottery for the first 100 customers. Just 300 will come to Australia in the first year of production.

The first examples arrive in September but you'll have to get in quick to get hold of one before Christmas.

Nissan Leaf, from $49,990 plus on-roads

If V8 or turbo coupes are too hot to handle, the Leaf has a different way of making you feel warm inside. The world's most popular electric car arrives in August, giving affordable electric cars such as the Hyundai Kona and Ioniq something to worry about when passing gas-guzzlers queued at the servo.

The Nissan Leaf is the world’s best selling electric car.

Its electric motor (110kW/320Nm) draws charge from a 40kWh battery, giving about 270km of range. All the latest safety gear is present and correct.

Better still, Nissan has engineered the Leaf in a way to keep you toasty in winter. You can charge it up with power drawn from your home, or use its battery to keep the lights, heater and electric blanket running on chilly nights. The latter feature might not be available when the car reaches local showrooms but Nissan is working to get it running soon.