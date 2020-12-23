Best movies you should’ve seen this year

Sure, some of the biggest movies of the year didn’t come out but there were a slew of amazing films that maybe you missed. How many did you catch?

Sure, some of the biggest movies of the year didn’t come out but there were a slew of amazing films that maybe you missed. How many did you catch?

It was far from a normal year in movies with COVID wreaking havoc on the cinema business. Big tentpole movies were pushed while others went direct to streaming.

But in the chaos are some spectacular films that would make this list even in a normal year.

Have you seen them all?

DA 5 BLOODS

Spike Lee isn't here to coddle you to sleep and Da 5 Bloods certainly does not do that. A confronting punch in the guts, Lee's movie about African American Vietnam War veterans returning to their former battleground in search of buried gold may borrow from The Treasure of Sierra Madre, but it's a unique perspective on the lasting traumas of an unjust war and the legacy for men still not recognised as equals. Expect Delroy Lindo to be nominated for an Oscar.

Da 5 Bloods is streaming on Netflix.

THE ASSISTANT

A searing examination of the toxic influence of power, fear and self-interest, this Me Too drama was directed by Australian Kitty Greene and features a restrained but charged performance from two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner as an assistant to a Hollywood mogul. Following her through one day of work, The Assistant is a silent scream of the myriad micro-aggressions, innuendo and workplace abuses that empowers someone like Harvey Weinstein.

The Assistant is available to buy and rent from digital platforms.

NOMADLAND

A triumphant film from writer-director Chloe Zhao, Nomadland is a showcase for Zhao's intimate and authentic approach as a filmmaker, and for the towering talent of Frances McDormand although there's nothing showy about it. This deeply human story follows woman who has gone through great loss but finds peace on the road as a camper van nomad.

Nomadland is in cinemas for a limited two-week preview run from December 26.

LITTLE WOMEN

It may seem like eight years ago at this point, but Greta Gerwig's Little Woman gave us such joy and optimism when it was released on January 1. Emotionally rewarding with a lyrical delight, there's a sparkling modernity to this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic 19th century novel while still retaining its original spirit. Plus, it's the redemption Amy has long deserved.

Little Women is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Foxtel Now.

MANK

Hypnotic, politically resonant and visually breathtaking, David Fincher's masterpiece about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz manages to craft this story about old Hollywood while still being evisceratingly relevant to today. Every aspect of this film is a marvel to behold, from Amanda Seyfried's performance to Erik Messerschmidt's sharp black-and-white photography, all pay-off from Fincher's exacting ethos.

Mank is streaming on Netflix.

PALM SPRINGS

It has a destination wedding! A time loop that repeats the day! Two people who feel like consequences do not apply to them! And, of course, love. Even with all that going on, Palm Springs still manages to weave a tight narrative about a couple (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) finding each other in the most unlikely of circumstances - and it does with humour and occasionally existential dread. Just don't ask us to explain the ending!

Palm Springs is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

SOUL

Maybe more people have been thinking about the meaning of life in 2020, a year that has up-ended lives and priorities. If the idea of philosophising sounds too cerebral and exhausting, Pixar's latest movie, Soul, is like a shortcut. Centred on a jazz musician who ends up in the Great Before, where souls are created, he and an existentialist soul discover the things that make life worth living.

Soul is available to stream on Disney+ from December 25.

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

A group of anti-war protesters are arrested after a night of rioting and police violence - the show trial was supposed to affirm establishment rule for the newly elected Nixon administration. But what it did - certainly in Aaron Sorkin's dramatisation of it - was lay bare the hypocrisy, corruption and rot at the heart of American institutions of power and how it reacts when its authority is challenged. Commanding filmmaking buoyed by gripping performances from Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Rylance.

The Trial of Chicago 7 is streaming on Netflix.

CORPUS CHRISTI

The Oscar-nominated Polish movie centres on a young criminal offender who accidentally finds himself posing as a priest in a small, rural town burdened by a local tragedy. A small story of forgiveness and redemption in an isolated place has larger parallels about faith and national memory. The central performance from Bartosz Bielenia is one of great intensity.

Corpus Christi is still playing in select cinemas.

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

This quietly powerful, spare and raw movie is anchored by two relative unknown actors - Sidney Flanagan and Talia Ryder - who play cousins from low-income families who travel from Pennsylvania to New York City for an abortion. Eliza Hittman's film is a keenly observed portrayal of what it's like to be young and poor while dealing with unspoken shame. Through its specificity, it speaks to the universal experiences of so many women.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be available to buy from digital platforms from December 31.

A HIDDEN LIFE

You always expect Terrence Malick to arrive at something grand through the intimate details in his films and A Hidden Life does that with grace and an impressive visual style that reflects the spirit of its subject. Based on the real-life story of an ordinary Austrian farmer who became a conscientious objector against the Nazi regime, it's one of Malick's more accessible films.

A Hidden Life is available to buy and rent from digital platforms.

Honourable mentions: Bill & Ted Face the Music, Waves, Wonder Woman 1984, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Old Guard, Bad Education, Babyteeth, Kajillionaire, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, 1917, Queen & Slim and Uncut Gems.

Originally published as Best movies you should've seen this year