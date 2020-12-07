Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Employment

Best jobs to get in a COVID world

7th Dec 2020 6:11 AM

 

The pandemic has changed the world of work for almost all of us and, going into the future, it will continue shape the types of jobs that will boom and bust.

As Scott Morrison looks to get the economy ticking again he is looking at nation's most resilient occupations and high-demand industries, to see where the most potential is.

Today he will be aided by new National Skills Commission data which shows the jobs that will boom or fall by the wayside in a COVID world.

The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.
The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.

Seen by The Australian, the data shows the most resilient jobs will be in the health sector, including those in aged care and disability, and mental health professionals, as well as the transport, agriculture and education sectors, with ongoing demand for high school teachers, plant operators and delivery drivers.

The data shows that accommodation, hospitality and manufacturing will be hardest hit.

However, National Skills Commissioner Adam Boyton told The Australian there were "signs of recovery" in the labour market, as the states and territories continue to reopen their economies and contain the COVID-19 spread.

coronavirus employment health jobs pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away. SEE CURRENT TEMPS

        TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant quality

        Premium Content TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant...

        Property A property manager has revealed how they are improving the quality of tenant in...

        Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Premium Content Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Pets & Animals If you have a spare couple of ours, we have found the PAWfect volunteer job.

        IN COURT: Laidley teens graffiti park, political signs

        Premium Content IN COURT: Laidley teens graffiti park, political signs

        News Two Laidley teenagers have appeared in Gatton Court after they vandalised a local...