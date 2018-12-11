Best Christmas light displays announced

THE winners of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights competition were announced on Friday at the Gatton Christmas Festival.

This year, more than 40 businesses and residential properties entered the hotly contested event.

Best Solar powered display

1) Forest School School of Arts

2) 43 Walnut Drive, Brightview

3) 9 Lakeview Drive, Gatton

Best Recycled Display

1) Anuha Tip Shop

2) 15 Numera Court, Adare

3) 6 Parkridge Drive, Withcott

Best Decorated/lit Business

1) Anuha Tip Shop

2) Laidley Florist

3) Natural Alternative

Best Novice

1) 344 Old Toowoomba Road, Placid Hills

2) 5 Karbul Crescent, Withcott

3) 5 Kilmister Court, Gatton

Best Decorated Home

1) 11 Lakeview Drive, Gatton

2) 15 Buaraba Street, Gatton

3) 87 Mt Sylvia Road, Tenthill

Best Community Group

1) Hatton Vale Community Uniting Church

2) Anuha Tip Shop

3) Forest School of Arts

Best Nativity Scene

1) Natural Alternative

2) 60 Parklea Drive, Placid Hills

3) Anuha Tip Shop

Be sure to check the next edition of the Gatton Star for plenty of Christmas light photos from our Lockyer Valley contestants.