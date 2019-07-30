'Best car club' sticks with dream team after AGM

SWITCH: David Jones and Tony Howard will be switching positions following the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's AGM.

AFTER its AGM the Lockyer Antique Motor Association drove changes among its executive committee.

President Tony Howard and Vice President David Jones were re-elected - but not to their former positions.

Club rules stipulate executive committee members can only remain in a position for a total of two years or two terms and so the VP and president were elected to each other's positions.

Mr Jones said being VP meant it made sense for him to take the role of president once it became available.

"It was sort of assumed I would step up but I wasn't too sure until I knew who else would be in the team,” Mr Jones said.

"I managed to get a really good team around me, which makes things a lot easier.”

In spite of the new position, he said he hadn't planned to make any major changes to the club.

"My ambition is to keep things as they are because it's a really good club and it is running well,” Mr Jones said.

"I was told a long time ago, if it's working don't mess with it.”

The new president said the club was welcoming and 'the best car club' he had ever been in.

"It's about the social aspect rather than who's got what,” he said.

Former president Tony Howard said he had continued the club on from his predecessor and also hadn't made any major changes.

He said Mr Jones had been an excellent vice president.

"If he does things differently, that's not a problem,” Mr Howard said.

"The whole thing with the club is it's the members' club - if the members want a particular direction, they'll soon let you know.”

He said he would also be adopting official responsibility for the club's website and history.

"There's always been a role for a historian to keep a photo album of events but we've decided to move into the 21st century,” he said.

"I've taken on the role of webmaster simply because I set up the website a couple of years ago.”

He said the webmaster position was made official to prepare for the future.

"There will be younger members who will be more comfortable with computing than I am,” he said.

"I can drive a computer but I'd rather drive a Model T Ford.”