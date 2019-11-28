Best bread for beloved bakery

SURE TO RISE: Chelsea Roberts from the Old Fernvale Bakery has won the 2019-20 Excellence in Baking Award. Picture: Nathan Greaves

THE Old Fernvale Bakery has added to its already impressive string of accolades, with apprentice Chelsea Roberts this week being presented with a state-level award for her bread.

This is the second time Chelsea has entered the Baking Association of Australia’s Excellence in Baking Awards.

“I went in last year and came second by one point, so I decided to go back in because I enjoyed it that much,” she said.

“I like doing bread, it’s my favourite.”

But Chelsea’s talent and passion for baking isn’t confined to just making bread.

“We do a lot of pastries. I’ve been on pies for about six months, and then back on cakes for six months,” she said.

Queensland entries for the 2019-20 competition were judged earlier this month, but the New South Wales bushfires prevented the physical awards from being delivered to the winners on the day.

Chelsea was officially presented with her award at the Old Fernvale Bakery on Tuesday, November 26, and will also be going through to the national level of the competition in Melbourne next year.

It’s a rewarding moment for Chelsea, who has worked at the bakery for several years.

“I’ve worked here for three years. I started out up front of house in the cafe here and then they put me over as an apprentice, which was really good,” she said.

“I got a silver in cake decorating in one of the competitions as well, and I’ve won a few gold pies for different categories for apprentices.”

The Old Fernvale Bakery is no stranger to big wins, collecting more than 20 awards at this year’s Queensland Baking Show alone, including best pie.

For Chelsea, being able to work at such a storied and successful bakery is a dream come true.

“Ever since I was little, you couldn’t get me out of the kitchen,” she said.

“I’m originally from South Australia, where I did Kids Kitchen through the Christmas holidays. You go down to TAFE and do gingerbread houses and that sort of thing. That’s what really got me into baking.”

She plans to continue with her work at the bakery and put her talents to the test in future competitions.

“Always strive for the best and improve yourself,” she said.

“I love my job, I wouldn’t wish for anything else.”