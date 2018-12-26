Boxing Day sales mega guide

The Boxing Day sales have arrived after a 12 month wait. Friends Riley Connors and Hannah Van Dorssen are ready to hit the sales at Cairns Central Shopping Centre. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

MILLIONS of Australians will log on to find a Boxing Day bargain - but they are also being urged to not ignore special deals offered in-store.

December 26 is still the nation's supreme shopping event, despite November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offering large discounts.

More than half of Australia is expected to be on the hunt for everything from bargain basement electronics, to high-end fashion without the hefty price tag, according to research from comparison site Finder.com.au.

It forecasts a whopping $3.2 billion will be spent over the Boxing Day period, with an average spend of $304 for each shopper.

Aussies are expected to splash about $3.2 billion over the Boxing Day period. Picture: AAP Image/ Brenton Edwards

Australian Retail Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said there was merit to visiting a shopfront, aside from the excitement of the day.

"If you're going to buy clothing, footwear, or something that's more fitted, that's a good reason to buy in store. You can try it on and make sure it fits," Mr Zimmerman said.

"However, if you're buying a gadget that you know exactly the colour, the size, all the details and you know it's going to be exactly what I want, there's no reason you shouldn't just buy that online."

Finder.com.au spokeswoman Bessie Hassan said despite the ease of online shopping, heading in-store still had its perks.

Mr Zimmerman said many retailers would have the same discounts running online and in their stores. But Finder.com.au money expert Bessie Hassan, whose research found 57 per cent of Aussies would head to the shops on Boxing Day, said there are good reasons why bricks and mortar stores remained popular.

"If you head in store on Boxing Day there's a chance you'll be able to negotiate a better deal, especially on items such as white goods and appliances," Ms Hassan said.

"This Boxing Day bargaining even applies to products that are slightly damaged such as clothing and manchester. Remember, if you don't ask, you don't get."

"During Black Friday you'll see tonnes of flat rate discounts, but during Boxing Day there's a lot more products reduced to clear, so larger discounts - some even more than 50 per cent off - are likely."

But she added shopping with a strategy was essential.

"It can be easy to get swept up in all the discounts and lose sight of what you really came to shop for," she said.

"The better your Boxing Day plan, the less likely you'll be to make impulse purchases and overspend."

Some websites will even offer customers cash back on their purchases. Picture: Supplied

In a post-Christmas miracle for online shoppers, a clever hack could also see them getting some money back.

Cash back sites including CashRewards and ShopBack will also attempt to lure customers in, returning them a percentage of their purchase that's deposited into their bank account once they purchase online.

Customers first visit these website and find the deal they're after before completing the sale via the retailer. The cashback portal is then notified and makes a deposit to the customer.

ShopBack's general country manager Angus Muffet explained the process based on a 10 per cent cashback offer on items from David Jones.

"If you were to purchase $300 of sale items from David Jones, you'd earn $30 cashback just for shopping through the ShopBack website or mobile app," Mr Muffet said.







BOXING DAY DEALS:

CASH BACK SITES

SHOPBACK:

David Jones: 10 per cent cashback

Myer: 7 per cent cashback

UNIQLO: 12 per cent cashback

Under Armour: 15 per cent cashback

Lenovo: 14 per cent cashback

ASOS: 7 per cent cashback

THE ICONIC: Up to 8 per cent cashback

Etsy: 11 per cent cashback

BWS: Up to 7 per cent cashback

Amazon: 10 per cent cashback

Princess Polly: 12 per cent cashback

Showpo: 10 per cent cashback

Sony: 4.5 per cent cashback

The Good Guys: Up to 4.5 per cent cashback

Cotton On: 15 per cent cashback

CASHREWARDS:

Myer: Up to 50 per cent off and 6 per cent cashback

Dell: Up to 40 per cent off selected PCs and 7 per cent cashback

Bonds: 40 per cent off sitewide and 10 per cent cashback

YOOX: Up to 90 per cent off and 3.5 per cent cashback

Jurlique: 20 per cent off gift sets, 50 per cent off selected items and 7 per cent cashback

BWS: 25 per cent off select wines and up to 8 per cent cashback

Kathmandu: Up to 50 per cent off and up to 7.5 per cent cashback

THE ICONIC: Up to 50 per cent off and up to 6.5 per cent cashback

TRAVEL

SKYSCANNER:



Sydney to Melbourne: $51 one way

Sydney to Honolulu: $279 one way

Melbourne to Singapore: $618 return

Melbourne to Los Angeles: $948 return

Brisbane to Hong Kong: $666 return

Gold Coast to Tokyo: $329 one way

Qatar Airways: Europe from $1079 return

Emirates: International flights from $969 return

G Adventures: Up to 25 per cent off tours

Trafalgar: 10 per cent off Europe and Britain trips

Uniworld: Up to 30 per cent off select cruises

Cebu Pacific: Flights to the Philippines from $119

TECH:

MICROSOFT:

- Get FIFA 19 plus bonus Gears of War 4 digital token plus Spyro Reignited Trilogy with select Xbox One X console bundles - $599

- Get FIFA 19 plus bonus Gears of War 4 digital token with select Xbox One S console bundles - $299

- Save 15 per cent on select Xbox One Controllers

- Surface Pro laptops starting from $498

- Save up to $500 on select Dell & ASUS PCs

- Save $200 on select Razer PCs

- Save up to 20 per cent on select Bose audio

DICK SMITH

Kogan 55" Smart HDR 4K LED TV: WAS $699 NOW $499

Kogan T8 Pro Cordless 22V Stick Vacuum Cleaner: WAS $299 NOW $169

Kogan 5.2L Low Fat 1800W Air Fryer: WAS $139 NOW $59

Dyson V6 Slim Vacuum Cleaner: $279

Beats Studio3 Headphones: $369

Microsoft Surface Pro 5: $1349

Nokia 8 (64GB, Polished Blue, Steel Grey): $399

HMD GLOBAL via JB HI-FI:

Nokia 8 Sirocco: WAS $699 NOW $559.20

Nokia 8 (Steel): WAS $599 NOW $479.20

Nokia 8 (Polished Blue): WAS $588 NOW $470.40

Nokia 7.1 (Steel & Blue): WAS $499 NOW $399.20

Nokia 7 Plus (Black): WAS $679 NOW $543.20

Nokia 6.1 (White/Iron & Black/Copper): WAS $399 NOW $319.20

Nokia 6 (Black & Silver): WAS $299 NOW $239.20

Nokia 5.1 Plus (White & Black): WAS $379 NOW $303.20

Nokia 5 (Black): WAS $249 NOW $199.20

Nokia 5 (Silver): WAS $287 NOW $229.60

Nokia 3.1 (White/Iron & Black/Chrome): WAS $249 NOW $199.20

Nokia 3 (White): WAS $179 NOW $143.20

Nokia 3 (Black): WAS $227 NOW $181.60

Nokia 2.1 (Blue/Copper): WAS $199 NOW $159.20

Nokia 8110 4G (Yellow & Black): WAS $129 NOW $103.20

Nokia 3310 (Charcoal & Azure): WAS $89 NOW $71.20

eBay AUSTRALIA: 10 per cent off site-wide Day from major retailers including Myer, The Good Guys and Dan Murphy's. when you spend $120 (maximum discount $300, two transactions per person).

Dyson Hot/Cool Fan: was $599 now $499

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $699 now $599

AMAZON:

- Savings on select fitness trackers from brands including Garmin and Fitbit, deals on select sports equipment from brands such as Speedo and Wilson. Active wear from brands like Puma, Lorna Jane and Nike will also be on sale, plus discounts on protein and workout supplements from Optimum Nutrition and BSN

- Savings on select food and drink brands including CocaCola, Red Bull, Nescafe, M&Ms, Masterfoods and Uncle Bens

- Savings on Baby Jogger, Maclaren and iCandy strollers; V-tech baby monitors; Maxi Cosi and Recaro car seats; Lassig nappy bags; Tommee Tippee Sangenic refills; high chairs and boosters; select Huggies one month supply nappies; select Pampers Nappy Pants and more

- Discounts on big pet brands including Pedigree, My Dog, Fancy Feast, Felix, Purina

- Save up to 50 per cent off select personal care and beauty appliances from brands including Philips, Braun, Oral-B and Sonicare

- Discounts across home improvement brands including Bosch and Phillips

- Deals on select headphones and wireless speakers from brands such as Bose, Sony, Panasonic, B&O, Urbanears and Ultimate Ears Boom

- Savings on cameras from brands including Nikon and Go Pro

- Save up to 30 per cent off select toys from brands including LEGO, Fisher-Price and Star Wars

- Discounts on select Sony and Soniq TVs

- Deals on Parrot and DJI drones, as well as games consoles and video games including the PlayStation 4, FIFA 19, Oculus Go, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle and more

- Save up to 50 per cent off fashion brands including Birkenstock, Bonds, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and up to 30 per cent off Fossil, Casio and Michael Kors watches

FASHION

The Iconic: 50 per cent off sale items and 20 per cent off selected full-price styles

My Chameleon: Up to 60 per cent off designer brands

Nimble Activewear: Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Kowtow: 20 per cent off (excludes: Building Block, Swim, packs, limited-edition items, gift cards, ceramics and footware)

Alias Mae: 25 per cent off site wide

Ena Pelly: 30 per cent off site wide (enter "BOXINGDAY" at checkout)

Torrance: 30 per cent off site wide

The New Trend: 60 per cent off selected styles

Farfetch: Up to 50 per cent off selected designer clothing and accessories

Tuchuzy: Up to 70 per cent off online

The Upside: Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Tory Burch: 50 per cent off sitewide

Net-a-porter: Up to 50 per cent of f selected items

TopShop and TopMan: Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Rebecca Vallance: Up to 50 per cent off spring 18 and selected resort 18 styles

J ack + Jack: Up to 50 per cent off new season items

Radical Yes: Up to 50 per cent off selected shoes, sunglasses and bags

Colette: Up to 75 per cent off jewellery and up to 50 per cent off bags

General Pants: 30 per cent off swimwear

Princes Polly: 20 per cent off any online order

Von-Rouette: 30 to 60 per cent off bags and wallets

JD Sports: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles

Glue Store: Up to 60 per cent off

BEAUTY

Sephora: 30 per cent off selected items (enter "30OFF" at checkout)

ghd: Up to 50 off electrical products, with Boxing Day shoppers eligible for a free ghd unplugged heat protect spray

Adore Beauty: 30 per cent off selected items

HOME

Zanui: Up to 50 per cent off more than 7000 items

Robins Kitchen: Save up to 70 per cent

Beauty Chef: 20 per cent off sitewide

OTHER

Kiki K: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles

Booktopia: Up to 30 per cent off books

Catch of the Day: 50 to 90 per cent off categories including beauty, sports, homewares, fashion, footwear, tech, toys, groceries, health and pets