Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

SERVE UP: Barry and Mildred Driver have a hit at one of the Gatton Table Tennis Association's latest Friday morning social sessions. Lachlan McIvor

TABLE TENNIS: When Barry Driver moved to Gatton with his wife Mildred in 2016, they just happened to move into a house that was a three- minute walk from the home base of the Gatton Table Tennis Association.

Mildred isn't quite so sure it was a coincidence.

It's a game Barry has played for more than 60 years after starting as a 12-year-old and he is still going strong with the bat in hand, even with his 80th birthday in November.

He has won state and national titles and will head to Mackay this weekend to test his mettle against the best senior players in the state.

The Gatton club has been holding social playing sessions for about two months and Barry attended for the first time on Friday to help new players.

He wants others to share in his love for table tennis.

"You haven't got to be a world champion,” Barry said.

"If you enjoy meeting people and just playing the game, it's a good clean game.”

Gatton Table Tennis Association president Bill Hooper started the sessions in an effort to bring people together at the table.

He also pointed to studies that have shown the game can help delay onset symptoms in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

"I feel there are a lot of lonely old people out there that don't really get involved in things,” Hooper said.

"At the end of the day anybody is welcome.

"People that have been coming have really enjoyed it and are getting some great benefits out of it.

"One lady who hadn't even picked up a bat before and it's amazing how quickly she got going.

"It's a great opportunity to come along, have a bit of fun, meet some new people and have some interaction that you may not have if you're sitting at home.”

The sessions run every Friday from 9.30am-noon at the hall at 9 Woodlands Rd, Gatton.

Each session costs $5 per person with tea, coffee and biscuits provided.

For more information on the club call Tanya Hooper on 0487 110 873.