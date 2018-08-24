Menu
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Ben Affleck is off to rehab

by Staff writer
24th Aug 2018 4:55 AM

BEN Affleck has reportedly agreed to enter rehab after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention.

TMZ is reporting the Oscar-winner, 46, will undergo professional treatment after Garner "begged" him to.

The Town star was said to be "receptive" to the rehab request, and was today photographed en route to a facility, looking absolutely exhausted in the backseat of a car in Los Angeles.

This will be Affleck's third rehab stint, the celebrity gossip site reports.

It comes as the Gone Girl actor was seen out with a Playboy model last week, including at Nobu in Malibu and hanging out of a car window at fast food restaurant, Jack In the Box.

Affleck recently split from his Saturday Night Live producer ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus and was last week seen out with Shauna Sexton, 22, who has since taken to social media to complain about the media attention she has received in the wake of their date.

Affleck smoked a cigarette as he left Nobu with Shauna with the pair surrounded by security guards.

It came after Affleck and Shookus - who had frequently been photographed together during their romance - had not been seen for more than a month.

A moving van was spied outside Affleck's home on August 9, according to TMZ.

Affleck and Garner - who have three daughters together - filed for divorce in 2016, about two years after they broke up.

After reports this week that they'd been sent a legal warning for "dragging their feet" with the divorce, an insider told People Affleck is "in a good place mentally".

"(He) has worked really hard to get here," the source said. "He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships."

