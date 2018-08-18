Menu
Ben Affleck enjoys dinner date with 22-year-old Playboy model. Picture: Supplied
Affleck snapped with Playboy model

by Staff writers
18th Aug 2018 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM

BEN Affleck has been pictured leaving an exclusive Malibu restaurant with a Playboy model.

Following rumours of a breakup with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, the 46-year-old was seen making a late-night exit from Nobu Malibu with Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old Playboy model and veterinarian.

Affleck smoked a cigarette as he left the celebrity hot spot with Shauna, the pair surrounded by security guards as they got into a waiting car.

It comes amid rumours the Gone Girl actor has split from television producer Shookus.

The couple has not been photographed together in more than a month, and a moving van was seen outside Affleck's home on August 9, according to TMZ.

Shauna is a 22-year-old Playboy model. Picture: Supplied
Shauna starred as Playboy's Miss May 2018. She regularly uploads photos of herself in scantily-clad outfits to her Instagram account.

Ben is yet to finalise his divorce from the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner. They separated in June 2015 after being married for a decade, but didn't file for divorce until April 2017.

Shauna, second from left, at a Playboy event in Las Vegas on July 28, 2018. Picture: Getty
After reports this week that they'd been sent a legal warning for "dragging their feet" with the divorce, an insider told People Affleck is "in a good place mentally".

"[He] has worked really hard to get here," the source said.

"He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships."

