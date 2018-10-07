Menu
Entertainer, personality and disability advocate, Quentin Kenihan has passed away. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
Breaking

Beloved writer and entertainer Quentin Kenihan dies

by Meagan Dillon
7th Oct 2018 1:38 PM

BELOVED South Australian entertainer, disability advocate and Adelaide City Council nominee Quentin Kenihan has died.

Best known for his role as Corpus Colossus in the blockbuster movie Mad Max: Fury Road, Mr Kenihan was also an advocate for people suffering from disabilities.

He has released an autobiography, Not All Superheroes Wear Capes, and has performed shows at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

On Twitter, actor Russell Crowe said he was devastated by the loss of his "little mate".

"The bravest bloke I ever met … gone," he posted on Twitter.

Mr Kenihan was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

In July, he nominated as an area councillor for the Adelaide City Council at the November elections.

He told The Advertiser that he wanted to give back to the city where he has lived for 20 years.

"I thought how can I help the council and the community of the city of Adelaide, and thought why not give it a go," he said.

"I want to inspire people that anyone can have a say and help run their council - I know that seems lame and stereotypical, but it's true.

Russell Crow with Quentin Kenihan in Adelaide in 2013.
"I'm at a point now that I've done everything that I've ever wanted to do.

"I'm here to make it (council) a bit more colourful. I just hope that constituents will trust me to take what they want into council so I can be their advocate."

Australian TV presenter Mike Willesee with Quentin Kenihan in 1985.
