Disgraced wellness blogger Belle Gibson in September. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Crime

Cancer liar Belle Gibson’s stark reality

by AAP
27th Nov 2018 4:41 PM

CANCER con artist Belle Gibson has been warned she faces jail over her failure to pay a $410,000 court fine for duping Australians.

The fake wellness guru was penalised in the Federal Court in September last year for five breaches of Australian Consumer Law, after falsely claiming she had brain cancer and healed herself with natural remedies.

She also lied to supporters about donating money from her Whole Pantry app and book sales to various charities, including a boy with inoperable brain cancer.

Belle Gibson was fined $410,000 for lying about her cancer diagnosis.
Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer issued a warning to Gibson on Tuesday that failure to pay the penalty will make her liable for jail, property seizures or other punishment.

"You will be liable to imprisonment, sequestration of property or other punishment," the penal notice says.

Anyone else who is aware of the order and helps or allows Ms Gibson to breach it may be punished in a similar way, the notice states.

The director of Consumer Affairs Victoria, who brought the case, and Ms Gibson and her company Inkerman Road Nominees, have until December 11 to make any submissions.

Belle Gibson was paid for an interview with 60 Minutes.
The action against Gibson was taken in July after it was revealed she had not paid any of the $410,000 fine.

The Wellness Pantry app was incredibly popular. It was downloaded more than 300,000 times and each download cost $3.79.

During an interview with Channel Nine's 60 Minutes program - an interview that allegedly landed Gibson $75,000 - the disgraced blogger said she was the victim.

"I didn't trade in on my story or in other people's lives," she said. "I'm not trying to get away with anything."

