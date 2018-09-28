Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

HELPING OTHERS: Lockyer Valley Community Reference Group member Belinda Barrie with her husband John, who was the motivation behind her joining the group.

Name: Belinda Barrie

Occupation: Carer

Age: 48

Marital Status: Married

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Lockyer Valley Community Reference Group?

The opportunity to be heard and to be a driver of change.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation? Frustration at the health service and wanting to make it better.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Don't complain, work out how to fix it, present a plan.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I'm a clinical hypnotherapist and I love working with fears and anxiety watching a person release a debilitating or life-long fear.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Emotional intelligence. I'd like people to be taught how their emotions and belief systems determine how they treat others but more importantly how they think of themselves.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I keep thinking I'm in my mid-30s. I had left my insecure twenties and worried less what others thought of me or trying to maintain an image. My health was at its peak andI flourished in life.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Sleep. I never get enough. I like research, I can spend hours reading and fact finding. I enjoy cooking and love inviting up to 20 people over for a big lunch a few times a year and getting pampered.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

My uncles had a band in the '70s. When we visited them they would have amazing jam sessions and we'd all sing. I love to sing all the time.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I do love looking over the valley from the range. Seeing the vast expanse of our home.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Pay out all the bills. Give our gorgeous 100+ year old Queenslander a makeover and spoil my family and go on a holiday.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? My husband's haematologist Professor Geoffrey Hill. The Obamas are both amazing people who I believe genuinely care about their fellow beings who share this planet and Hillary Clinton for the work she has done for women and children.