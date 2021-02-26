Family stand behind dad accused of mother’s murder

The children of Maxwell and Robyn Beever have declared their “unwavering support” for their father as he faces a murder charge over their mother’s death.

THE children of the elderly man accused of killing their 81-year-old mother Robyn Beever say their father has their love and "unwavering support".

Max Beever is tonight in Gold Coast University Hospital, accused of killing his wife on Thursday.

Their three children told the Bulletin in a statement tonight that their parents were "devoted to each other", having met more than 60 years ago.

Relatives of Maxwell Beever and now-deceased Robyn Beever today revealed their parents' six-decade-long love story, saying they met at age 20 and have been deeply committed to each other into their 80s.

Mrs Beever was found dead on Thursday in the garage of the couple's Varsity Lakes property.

Mr Beever has been charged with her murder and is receiving medical treatment at hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to a remand prison.

"Robyn and Max met when they were just 20 years old, and they have been together as a loving couple ever since, for more than 60 years," the family said through a statement released through Mr Beever's lawyer Jonathan Nyst, of Nyst Legal.

"They were devoted to each other and, in their later years, the primary concern of each of them very obviously was the welfare of the other."

The family say they are "absolutely devastated by this entirely unexpected and deeply tragic turn of events, and in particular the awful loss of their mother".

"... their greatest concern now is for their aged father, who is not in good health, and has not been for a number of years. He has their unwavering love and support, and they are fully committed to his welfare," the statement from Mr Nyst said.

"They sincerely thank all those who have expressed their sympathy and support in this time of shock and grief but ask that the press and the public now respect their privacy, to allow them to absorb and cope with the enormity of this unfolding tragedy."

EARLIER

POLICE are investigating whether Robyn Beever was strangled with a pair of jeans or a belt in her Gold Coast home, the Bulletin can reveal.

The 81-year-old mother was found dead on Thursday in the garage of the Varsity Lakes property she shared with her husband Max Beever, 82, for almost two decades.

Max Beever has been charged with her murder.

An axe was also found near Mrs Beever's body along with a pair of jeans and a belt, it is alleged.

Police are investigating whether she had been strangled.

It is believed Mrs Beever also sustained facial injuries.

Robyn and Max Beever. Picture: Supplied

Gold Coast Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn yesterday said the woman could have been dead since 6pm Wednesday.

She was not found until 1.30pm Thursday when police and emergency services were confronted with a "bloody scene" at the Gerona Circuit property.

Max Beever was taken to hospital for medical treatment after a family member alerted police to the tragic discovery.

It is understood the Beevers retired to the Gold Coast from New Zealand.

Mr Beever worked as a supervisor at a sawmill there for more than 25 years, the Bulletin understands.

Police and detectives outside the house in Varsity Lakes where Mrs Beever’s body was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard

The elderly man remained in hospital on Friday while his charge, which carries the aggravated feature that it was allegedly committed in a domestic violence setting, was mentioned in the Southport Magistrates Court.

No history of domestic violence between the pair has been alleged.

It is understood Mr Beever suffers from Parkinson's disease and Mrs Beever had been diagnosed with dementia.

Outside court, defence solicitor Jonathan Nyst said Mr Beever was "quite unwell" and was receiving ongoing treatment.

He said he would be lodging an application for bail in the Supreme Court in the coming days.

Mr Beever was unable to apply for bail in the magistrates court because of the serious nature of the charge.

"From what I have seen to date he will be definitely defending the charge," he said.

Insp Ahearn, from the criminal investigation branch, said several motives were being considered in relation to the killing.

A police forensics officer at the scene. Picture: Adam Head.

He described the alleged murder of Mrs Beever as a "tragic incident, with a tragic outcome".

He later said: "It's very difficult to see people of this age, one murdered, and two facing court on these charges."

Insp Ahearn said there were various "avenues of inquiry being examined to try and determine the reason for this lady losing her life".

The senior detective yesterday said a post-mortem would be conducted on Mrs Beever's body to determine a cause of death.

Police and detectives outside the house in Varsity Lakes where the body of the woman was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

He said police were waiting for Mr Beever's toxicology results to determine if the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

"The focus of our investigation is what went on (Thursday) and what led to her death," Insp Ahearn said.

When asked about reports Mr Beever was so frail he "could not open a garbage bin lid", Insp Ahearn said the health of the man was being investigated.

"The physicality of that gentleman is something that continues to be under investigation," he said.

He again appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Mr Beever will return to court on March 5.

He will remain in hospital until he is medically cleared to be transported to a remand centre.

Shocked neighbours speak to police at the scene. Picture: Adam Head.

One neighbour said she was "totally spun out" and "completely shocked" to hear of Mrs Beever's death.

"I just can't believe it, this is the sort of street where everyone says hello," she said.

Another neighbour said the pair were a "very private couple".

Kamen Nepia, who lives three doors up from where Mrs Beever was found, said she and her family would always "wave" to the couple as they went past.

Police have cordoned off the street where the woman’s body was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

"They always had the garage open and were sitting in there. Like typical old people they were always fussing over their house," she said.

Anyone with any information to assist investigators is urged to contact police immediately.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

