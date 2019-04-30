Become a part of 125 years of history by attending this

HELP CELEBRATE: Prenzlau State School leaders in its 125th year - Back: Josh, Tara and Lachlan. Front: Hunter, Lani, Neale, Mikayla.

HELP CELEBRATE: Prenzlau State School leaders in its 125th year - Back: Josh, Tara and Lachlan. Front: Hunter, Lani, Neale, Mikayla. Meg Bolton

OLD-school nostalgia coupled with good teaching and new-aged technology is what makes Prenzlau State School special if you ask Parents and Citizens Association president Tony Lehmann.

The past student was the third generation of his family to attend the school and now he is a proud father of his own Prenzlau students.

"It's not just the country setting. When I grew up there were the farming families and the greater catchment of the community,” Mr Lehmann said.

"It's got that cross population between small properties, farming and those from an agricultural setting.”

Mr Lehmann said the family's connection to the school was steeped in sentimental value, which made him prouder than most to be on board for this year's significant milestone.

Tony, Shane, Keith, Hannah, Josh, Lachlan and Steve are four generations of the Lehmann family at Prenzlau State School. Amy Lyne

"To me it holds personal value,” he said.

This year marks 125 years since the school opened its doors and since then thousands of students have walked the grounds.

The school kicked of its milestone year with a picnic on January 24, but the first major celebration will be the Reunion Gala Dinner at the end of the month.

Mr Lehmann urged local businesses and residents from across the community to become part of Prenzlau's history.

The event will be held at Bundamba Tafe and will include a live auction with sporting memorabilia, landscaping goods, beauty vouchers and even a live pig all up for grabs.

Mr Lehmann said the money raised would be used to fund all celebrations in the lead-up to the major event, the Back to Prenzlau Day, where the school will welcome all past students, parents and teachers for a return visit.

2019 Prenzlau State School leaders Neale, Hunter, Josh, Lani, Tara, Lachlan and Mikayla Lisa Noonan

While plenty has changed, Mr Lehmann said in the past two years the school had almost done "full-cycle”, by returning to the environmental roots of the school.

The school is a gold accredited Nature Play Queensland Primary School Education Provider, which incorporates the environment in everyday curriculum and allows the students to assess the associated risks.

He encouraged everyone to take the opportunity to celebrate how far the school had come and the plans set for the future.

The reunion dinner will be held on Thursday, May 30. You can purchase a ticket by contacting the school.