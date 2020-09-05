Bec Judd slammed for ‘tone deaf’ post

Rebecca Judd's recent Instagram activity has earned the ire of followers comparing her to "Karen from Brighton" for whinging about Melbourne's strict lockdown measures.

In a since-deleted video, the radio host, who is married to ex-Eagles and Blues AFL star Chris Judd, took a swipe at Premier Daniel Andrews while plugging a product for her children from the comfort of her $7.3 million home.

" … It seems Dictator Dan will be locking Victorians in our homes even longer," she captioned the video showcasing a cubby house from The Little Cardboard Co.

The mum-of-four, 37, swiftly removed the post, but it was quick to attract criticism from Melburnians who called her "tone deaf" for complaining despite her luxurious lifestyle.

Chris and Bec Judd have been bunkered down in a $7.3 million Brighton mansion.

Some even dubbed her the "new Karen from Brighton", referring to Victorian woman Jodi Grollo who went viral in July after moaning that coronavirus restrictions had limited her radius for exercise to the affluent bayside suburb of Brighton.

"Well, you get sick of walking the same streets," she said. "You know, I've done all of Brighton."

Wow, Bec Judd really has taken tone deafness to a whole new level lately. — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) September 4, 2020

The Judd family - Chris and Bec with children Oscar, 9, Billie, 6, and twins Darcy and Tom, 3 - are currently spending lockdown in their sprawling, Spanish-inspired home which the couple have renovated extensively.

It comes complete with a gym, a pool, in-house bar and tennis court.

Judd is certainly not the first high-profile figure to rub people the wrong way during lockdown.

In April, beleaguered US television personality Ellen DeGeneres was similarly slammed for complaining about lockdown from her LA mansion.

The 62-year-old comedian, who was hosting her talk show from the comfort of her home amid the ongoing pandemic, upset many fans by comparing her time self-quarantining to jail.

"This is like being in jail is what it is," DeGeneres joked. "Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay!"

Several fans took to Twitter to lambaste the comedian for her privilege.

Thoughts and prayers to Bec Judd who’s holed up in a $7m shoebox in Brighton.



Let her out, Dictator Dan. One can only spend so much time in their MagnaPool and spa. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) September 4, 2020

When are some people going to realise we are going through tough times and people like Bec Judd in her Brighton mansion who arent doing it tough need to get some bloody perspective. — RogueLeopard (@richofan) September 4, 2020

Bec Judd calling Dan Andrews dictator dan is so funny to me. See what happens when we tell truly average people that they’re impressive and smart. Just crying from their mansions about how tough lockdown is :( — Imo (@imogenrq) September 4, 2020

Will someone please send Bec Judd a Tshirt of “Ive done all of Brighton”. — Jenny (@Jenny_Gumpp) September 4, 2020