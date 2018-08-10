Menu
Login
Salon response: “I’ll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed”.
Salon response: “I’ll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed”.
Offbeat

Beauty salon slammed for OCD ad

10th Aug 2018 8:09 AM

A BEAUTY salon was slammed on social media after it advertised for a receptionist with OCD.

A jobs site posting said the ideal candidate for Saks Hair and Beauty Warrington, Cheshire, would be "extremely well organised (OCD)".

The remark didn't go down too well, with people slamming the salon for making light of a serious mental illness.

Eagle-eyed job-hunter Suzanne Hancock said: "Hey Saks …. I think you need to get your HR department to check over your recruitment ads as this is not OK.

"OCD is not about being organised…."

Salon slammed for OCD ad.
Salon slammed for OCD ad.

She then added a link to the NHS definition of the disorder, which is thought to affect up to 1.2m Brits including celebrities David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another person said the comment was "really poor" and explained that OCD can be extremely crippling.

The salon later replied: "I'll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed."

beauty editors picks jobs mental health obsessive compulsive disorder ocd

Top Stories

    Somerset artists ready to showcase their talent

    Somerset artists ready to showcase their talent

    News Their annual exhibition will feature works using a variety of mediums.

    • 10th Aug 2018 10:40 AM
    Everything fell into place for yoga teacher

    Everything fell into place for yoga teacher

    News Get to know yoga and meditation teacher Sarah Weber.

    Morgan does Hatton Vale proud

    Morgan does Hatton Vale proud

    News He will compete at two aussie competitions before his 19th birthday.

    Growers cheers over dinner

    Growers cheers over dinner

    News Gala dinner united dozens of agricultural farmers for a night off.

    Local Partners