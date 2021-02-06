‘Beautiful soul’: Sister’s tribute to young rider

A sea of orange is set to flood the streets of Kirwan in mourning of a “beautiful” and “kind woman” with a whole life ahead of her.

Jennifer Board, 22, was riding her motorbike along Ross River Rd on Friday night when a stolen Hyundai and a Holden Statesman crashed, forcing the Holden onto the other side of the road and hitting the woman's sports bike.

The stolen car fled the scene and was found dumped at Garbutt a short time later

Ms Board's older sister, Siana Board, said the "beautiful, kind" woman was the last person in the world to deserve this fate.

Siana Board (left) with her sister Jennifer Board, who was killed in a stolen car crash on Friday night.

"Jennifer has never hurt a single person in this life," she said.

"She really, really was the most genuine soul."

The sisters grew up on an Ingham cane farm with their parents and have been inseparable ever since.

The duo were eachothers best friends and loved exploring North Queensland's waterfalls together.

Jennifer loved exploring waterfalls with her sister.

"She was very fit, loved her fitness, and she was obsessed with the colour orange," Siana said.

"Her pets were orange, her bike was orange, she was probably wearing something orange."

In December, Ms Board took to Instagram to share her excitement that she was granted her restricted motorcycle license.

Jennifer shared her excitement to be off her motorbike L-plates in December.

She had bought her bike just months earlier and was learning to ride.

It was the last thing the former Cathedral State School student posted before her death.

Ms Board has been the club manager at Anytime Fitness Deeragun for two years and had just applied for the police service.

"She didn't tell a lot of people this … but she just finished the assessment on Saturday," Siana said.

Jennifer loved the outdoors and fitness.

"I couldn't think of a worse person for this to happen to."

Siana, who had just moved to Darwin, was waiting for a flight home to be with her family.

"There are no flights today … it destroyed me to move away from her, and now this happens."

Friends, family and strangers have paid tribute to her young life on social media, but many have also shared their anger about Ms Board's avoidable death.

Police confirmed in a statement at 4am this morning that the stolen Hyundai and Holden Statesman, which was not stolen, were spotted driving dangerously on Ross River Rd before the crash.

Police said the two cars crashed, and the Holden lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with Ms Board's bike.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The driver of the Holden Statesman, a 25-year-old Bushland Beach man and his two passengers, a 41-year-old Kirwan man and a 22-year-old Aitkenvale woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police will allege the stolen Hyundai sedan failed to remain at the scene, however, was located abandoned in Garbutt at around 11pm.

Siana said she would fight to find out what really happened for the memory of her sister.

"Something needs to be done."

Ms Board was a proud aunty to nieces and nephews, and was dearly loved by her five siblings and parents.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

