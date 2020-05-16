Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.
Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.
News

‘Beautiful soul’: Friends and family rally around Taylah

by SAM FLANAGAN
16th May 2020 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Friends and family have rallied around 'beautiful soul' Taylah Pearson as she continues the fight of her life in Townsville Hospital.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the quad bike she was a passenger on flipped on Old Home Hill Rd in Mcdesme on Thursday night.

She has been in a critical condition at the hospital since she arrived.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing their investigation into the crash.

"Thinking of you, keep fighting Taylah," Becky Cerqui wrote on Facebook.

"Prayers are with Taylah and her family for her recovery," Mareena Vecchio wrote.

"Thinking of you girl … ur (sic) a beautiful soul," Alex Milburn said.

Taylah is the daughter of Bruna Pearson, a well-known member of the Burdekin community.

"Thinking of you Bruna, Greg and families, sending you all much love and strength," Melissa Jane Hudson commented on Facebook.

Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.
Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.

"Thinking of you Bruna and your family," Paula Mellon wrote.

"You got this Taylah. You're a fighter u (sic) can do it. Thoughts and love go out to her family at this terrible time," Emily Bonanno said.

The tight knit regional community has been rocked by the incident.

The crash comes just 18 months after Corey Briant died after he was thrown off a quad bike at Home Hill.

Mr Briant tragically passed after he suffered fatal chest injuries when he struck a drain on McDowell Rd and was thrown from the bike in November 2018.

Originally published as 'Beautiful soul': Friends and family rally around Taylah

More Stories

car crash rural queensland taylah pearson tragic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        premium_icon Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        Rural An organic farmer, who produces two million broccoli heads a year, launched a new business venture amid coronavirus – and it’s growing at a healthy rate.

        WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        premium_icon WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        Business This young hairdresser calls herself an “all-rounder” but loves foiling blonde hair...

        New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        Business It's expected the new highway servo will open sooner than expected

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland...