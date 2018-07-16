A Beautiful night at the Helpmann Awards

Esther Hannaford as Carole King in a scene from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

QUEENSLAND theatre-goers are in for a treat with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical opening in Brisbane this week hot off the heels of its Helpmann Award wins.

The musical, which tells the story of songwriter Carole King's early career and the events leading to the recording of her best-selling album Tapestry, was named Best Musical in the second act of Australia's annual live performance awards in Sydney.

Star Esther Hannaford was also named Best Female Actor in a Musical.

Esther Hannaford (as Carole King) and Josh Piterman (Gerry Goffin) in a scene from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Joan Marcus

Adding to the production's three wins in the creative categories last night, that brings Beautiful's Helpmann Awards haul to five.

The 18th annual Helpmanns was a star-studded ceremony held in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre Sydney on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical.

Bangarra Dance Theatre's Bennelong, Muriel's Wedding The Musical and Hamlet were the night's other big winners.

"The breadth and diversity of winners, nominees and performances at tonight's and yesterday's events shines a spotlight on Australia's world class creative and artistic talent," said Live Performance Australia (LPA) President Andrew Kay AM.

Tonight's awards show was hosted by music writer Glenn A Baker AM, choreographer Rafael Bonachela, musical theatre star and TV host David Campbell, mezzo soprano Jacqueline Dark, comedian Anne Edmonds and Priscilla star Tony Sheldon.

Performances included a number from the cast of Priscilla, an evocative duet from Sydney Dance Company dancers Davide Di Giovanni and Charmene Yap, triple ARIA winners David Bridie, Helen Mountfort and Hope Csutoros from My Friend the Chocolate Cake, the stars of Muriel's Wedding the Musical and the Brisbane-born international indie pop sensation Sheppard.

The awards ceremony can be viewed now on ABC-TV or anytime on ABC iView.

2018 Helpmann Award winners

CABARET

Best Cabaret Performer

Taylor Mac

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts

COMEDY

Best COMEDY Performer

Celia Pacquola

All Talk

Token Events

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Best International Contemporary Concert

Paul McCartney, Frontier Touring, MPL & Marshall Arts

Paul McCartney - One On One World Tour 2017

Best Australian Contemporary Concert

Gotye, Sydney Festival & Mona Foma

Gotye Presents a Tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey

Best Contemporary Music Festival

Museum of Old and New Art (Mona)

Mona Foma

BALLET, DANCE & PHYSICAL THEATRE

Best BALLET

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

The Australian Ballet

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Visual or Physical Theatre Production

TIDE

Bleach* Festival & The Farm

Best Choreography in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production

Stephen Page AO

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Male Dancer in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production

Beau Dean Riley Smith

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Female Dancer in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production

Ako Kondo

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

The Australian Ballet

INDUSTRY

Best New Australian Work

Stephen Page AO

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Original Score

Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Music Direction

Isaac Hayward

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Costume Design

Gabriela Tylesova

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Scenic Design

Jacob Nash

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Nick Schlieper

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Sound Design

Michael Waters

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Special Event

Taylor Mac: A 24 Decade History of Popular Music

Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts

MUSICALS

Best Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Direction of a Musical

Marc Bruni

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Choreography in a Musical

Andrew Hallsworth

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Male Actor in a Musical

DAVID CAMPBELL

Dream Lover

John Frost AM and Gilbert Theatrical

Best Female Actor in a Musical

ESTHER HANNAFORD

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Mat Verevis

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Amy Lehpamer

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

OPERA & CLASSICAL MUSIC

Best Opera

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival, Adelaide Festival, State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Best Direction of an Opera

Neil Armfield AO

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Male Performer in an Opera

Allan Clayton

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Female Performer in an Opera

Nicole Car

La Traviata

Opera Australia

Best Male Performer in a Supporting Role in an Opera

Kanen Breen

Coronation of Poppea

Pinchgut Opera

Best Female Performer in a Supporting Role in an Opera

Lorina Gore

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Symphony Orchestra Concert

Bluebeard's Castle: With Bach and Brahms

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Best Chamber and/or Instrumental Ensemble Concert

Jordi Savall with Hesperion XXI & Tembembe Ensamble Continuo

Perth Festival

Best Individual Classical Music Performance

Jonas Kaufmann

Parsifal

Opera Australia

PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN

Best PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN

Emil and the Detectives

Slingsby

REGIONAL TOURING

Best REGIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION

OUR land people stories

Bangarra Dance Theatre

THEATRE

Best Play

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Play

Sarah Goodes

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Male Actor in a Play

HUGO WEAVING

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Sydney Theatre Company

Best Female Actor in a Play

Pamela Rabe

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Mitchell Butel

Mr Burns, A Post-Electric Play

Belvoir and State Theatre Company South Australia

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Anita Hegh

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Sydney Theatre Company