Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Beautiful gesture for woman whose dog was beaten to death

by Sophie Chirgwin, Chris Clarke
18th Oct 2020 3:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

In a heartwarming end to a tragic story, a woman has been gifted a new dog by a loving stranger after her own was beaten to death in a vile act of cruelty last week.

Patricia Pendergast was devastated when she chased off four teenagers from her backyard in Riverview after they bashed her 7-year-old foxy jack russell, Mim, to death and disturbingly, ran away laughing.

The story left readers shocked and devastated for Ms Pendergast, prompting one Courier-Mail reader, Anne Scott, to reach out to her, offering to rehome her 12-year-old dog Missy - the same breed as Mim.

"I love dogs so much and it would have been devastating for me to have that happen," Ms Scott said.

Patricia Pendergast with her new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied
Patricia Pendergast with her new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied

She decided to rehome her dog Missy, as she had problems getting her young grandson to play with her gently, causing the dog to be uncomfortable around him.

"I thought that Missy would love Patricia because she seemed like a dog lover," Ms Scott said.

"I was so happy they bonded so quickly."

Over the weekend, Ms Scott travelled to Ms Pendergast's home in Riverview to deliver Missy, who felt comfortable in the house right away.

Patricia Pendergast, her partner Gary and their new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied
Patricia Pendergast, her partner Gary and their new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied

Ms Pendergast told The Courier-Mail she and partner Gary were thrilled to have Missy, and that she settled into the house quickly.

"We're happy to have her," she said.

"I cannot thank Anne and John enough for my little dog," Ms Pendergast said.

"She is so beautiful, I owe them the world for Missy.

"I said to Anne we can always pop in with Missy so she can still see her."

Ms Pendergast is still grieving the loss of Mim, and said: "We will get through it, but it's going to take a bit of time".

The RSPCA are delivering her ashes this week.

 

 

Mim was viciously killed by a group of four people in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied
Mim was viciously killed by a group of four people in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Beautiful gesture for woman whose dog was beaten to death

More Stories

animal cruelty crime editors picks pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        News EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate accidents in the past 12 hours.

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as...