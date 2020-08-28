Menu
One of two men killed in a horror crash between a station wagon and truck has been identified, with relatives remembering him as being “like a second dad”.
Crash victim was ‘like a second dad’

by Chris Clarke
28th Aug 2020 1:10 PM
One of the men killed in a double-fatal crash at Beaudesert on Thursday has been identified as Cecil Iselin.

Cecil Iselin was killed in a collision at Beaudesert on Thursday.
Mr Iselin, 52, from Beaudesert, was killed alongside a 41-year-old Hatton Vale man, when their station wagon crossed onto the wrong side of the Beaudesert Bypass and collided with a truck near Brisbane St.

Both men died at the scene, while the truck driver, 52, sustained minor injuries. Investigations are continuing.

The scene of the fatal truck crash at Beaudesert. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast
"My heart is broken," one relative wrote on Facebook. 

"You were like a second dad to us girls, your kids were our brothers and sisters. 

"Life will never be the same. This isn't fair. Biggest love to my Iselin family and Mununjali mob. We all feel this one so deeply."

Cecil Iselin (centre) with loved ones.
Originally published as Beaudesert crash victim was 'like a second dad'

