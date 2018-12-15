Beat Christmas blues with a friendly lunch

FRIENDSHIP: Gail and Mike McMahon are organising their fifth Christmas Lunch for the lonely.

FOR most, Christmas is a time of joy and laughter spent with family, but for some it can be a lonely time.

Five years ago Mike and Gail McMahon decided to change this, and hosted a Christmas lunch for those who might be feeling lonely.

Mr McMahon said originally the couple had planned to host a Christmas lunch with friends, but as the group added extra guests who wanted somewhere to go on Christmas Day they soon outgrew the McMahons' home.

The 72 guests instead set up in a local church hall, and the McMahons' Christmas Day lunch was born.

Mr McMahon said anyone could feel lonely during this part of the year, and the lunch was an important opportunity to sit down with some friendly faces and enjoy a meal.

"Christmas Day can be a fairly disturbing or sad time for people who are alone,” Mr McMahon said.

This year's event is being hosted at the Lutheran Church Hall on Patrick St in Laidley from 11am Christmas Day.

The day of good food and even better friendship is free, although any donations are welcomed.

Those wishing to attend must contact Mike on 0417779139 before Monday, December 17 for catering purposes.