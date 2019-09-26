Bears of all shapes, sizes to overtake school holidays

Daisy, 3, and Fox, 7, Davis look ahead to next month's Teddy Bears Picnic at Fernvale Community Hall.

HORDES of ravenous bears are set to rampage through the streets of Fernvale next week.

Fortunately, these bears won't be there to devour residents, but instead sit down for snacks and relax.

The annual Teddy Bears Picnic will be returning to the Fernvale Community Hall on Wednesday, October 2.

Presented by Somerset Regional Council as part of their massive school holiday program, the day will offer free family fun from 10am to 1pm.

Planned attractions include a jumping castle, face painting, arts and craft, information stalls, lucky door prizes, and snow cones.

A picnic wouldn't be complete without snacks, so there will be plenty of food and drink options available as well.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said a highlight would be the teddy bear parade at 11.30am.

"Last year's event attracted hundreds of people, and hundreds more furry friends of all shapes and sizes,” he said.

"The spring school holidays are the perfect time to get out and about in Somerset, and we're looking forward to welcoming three to eight years olds and their families and friends on the day.

He encouraged youngsters to bring along their favourite furry friends, to take part in a contest to decide the top teddy.

"There will be prizes for best dressed bear and most loved bear, and of course we're encouraging people to dress up and join the fun,” Cr Lehmann said.