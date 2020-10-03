Beachgoers captured on video are called ‘selfish’

Beachgoers who appear to be flouting strict COVID -19 restrictions in Victoria by packing onto St Kilda beach have been warned they're "risking everything".

St Kilda beach was visibly packed on Friday afternoon, as the city reached its warmest temperature in months.

People gather around and play for the camera as a 7 NEWS reporter does a live cross at St Kilda Beach

A 7 News reporter found himself in the middle of a rowdy crowd at St Kilda late on Friday. Very few people in the crowd were wearing a mask, which is still a legal requirement when out-and-about.

Reporter Paul Dosley was grabbed by a stranger and kissed as the reporter did a live cross.

Footage shows a woman kissing the camera lens, and a man grabbing reporter Paul Dosley and kissing him on the cheek.

The footage was immediately condemned by chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton.

"Don't risk everything. What we can hold back now means a truly normal summer. Please - Hold. The. Line," Dr Sutton tweeted while sharing the footage.

Police will be out in force on Saturday as temperatures are expected to reach 28 degrees. Picture: Tony Gough

Macnamara MP Josh Burns slammed the people on the beach as "selfish".

"For every business that's doing it tough in St Kilda, for every family who hasn't seen a loved one in months - go home," he tweeted.

"Ignoring health advice doesn't make you tough, it makes you selfish."

With the temperature is set to reach 28 degrees on Saturday, authorities are expected to be out-and-about ensuring COVID-19 rules are enforced.

It comes less than a week into Melbourne's second step of the COVID-normal plan, which allowed people to spend two hours outside per day.

Melburnians are being warned against doing the wrong thing, or risk “everything”. Picture: Tony Gough

Groups of up to five from a maximum of two households are now allowed to meet outside, but only with a five kilometre radius of their homes.

Face masks remain mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne, however many at the beach did not seem to be wearing a face covering.

Originally published as Beachgoers in video called 'selfish'