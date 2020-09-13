Menu
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

