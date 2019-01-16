Beach evacuated after 2m bull shark sighting

UPDATE, 1.10pm: TALLOW Beach remains closed after a 2m bull shark was sighted by lifeguards and surfers.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keough, said the beach was closed at 12.28pm today.

"A lifeguard on the beach said a 2m bull shark was confirmed by multiple surfers who said the shark was swimming backwards and forwards along the beach," he said.

"The beach was closed and the water has been evacuated."

Mr Keough said the area was searched by lifeguards from Byron Bay surf club.

"So far there have been no further sightings," he said.

"At this point in time the beach remains closed."

Mr Keogh said strong winds meant a drone could not be launched to undertake surveillance.

"While there have been no further sightings from lifeguards on the beach, lifeguards are still conducting sweeps on the jetski between Tallows and Byron Bay for the shark."

Mr Keough said while high temperatures might make it tempting to go to the nearest beach and cool off, it was critical to choose a place where there were flags and lifeguards.

"Always check with lifeguards for up to date conditions," he said.

"Take their advice and be mindful where you go, as not all beaches are flagged or patrolled."

