Be mindful about the data you willingly provide

bmuir
by

Silly Facebook posts such as these easily enable people and organisations to build a profile on you with the data you willingly provide.

Your date of birth is often required to access a variety of accounts (including financial institutions).

Sometimes such posts ask for your favourite colour or to comment on something from your childhood, which can then establish where you were born and in which decade.

These posts are always public, so millions of eyes are viewing this information on you, not just your Facebook friends.

Be careful about the information you voluntarily put out there!

Topics:  data facebook privacy

