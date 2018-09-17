Be asleep in 2 mins with this hack used by the military

When was the last time you got a great night of sleep?

When was the last time you got into bed and went straight to sleep?

Can't remember? Neither can we.

There are plenty of magical methods that claim to make you sleep better, some that work (hello Lush Twilight) and some that don't but the cure to getting sleep could be in a book from the 80s.

A method used by the American military can get people to fall asleep within 120 seconds and has a success rate of 96 percent after six weeks of practice.

It was developed by the U.S. Navy

Website Joe.co.ukrecently wrote about a book titled Relax and Win: Championship Performance, which was originally released in 1981 and gives readers advice on how to "improve sports performance and reduce injuries by learning to relax and release tensions prior to competition."

The book looks at a method developed by U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School so U.S. fighter pilots in World War II could sleep anywhere.

The method is broken down into two different steps

The first is to completely blank your mind (ha).

In order to go blank the book suggests relaxing the muscles in your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes.

Drop your shoulders as low as they'll go. Then relax your upper and lower arm on one side, and then the other.

Next breathe out and relax your chest. Then you go on to relax your legs, first the thighs then the calves.

Once you've done that you're almost ready to try and fall asleep - fast.

Every parent knows this feeling well ...

Next, it's as easy as clearing your mind

Step two is simple, all you need to do is clear your mind for 10 seconds.

Anyone who juggles kids and work or even just one of those knows clearing your mind at the end of the day isn't as easy as it sounds.

If you are struggling a bit to switch your mind off the author suggests holding a static image in your mind.

Imagine lying in a canoe on a calm lake, nothing but blue sky above you or being snuggled in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room.

But if that still doesn't work, try repeating "don't think" over and over again for ten seconds.

According to the book when you're physically relaxed and your mind is still for at least 10 seconds you will fall asleep.

It's simple enough to do and let's be real here - we're all desperate to get a full night sleep and we'll give anything a go.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.