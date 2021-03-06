Menu
Bay man, teen arrested after stolen car driven into servo

Carlie Walker
6th Mar 2021 3:15 PM
A Torquay man and a 15-year-old Eli Waters teen have been arrested after a stolen car was allegedly driven into a service station at Boonah on Saturday morning.

Just after 1am, police will allege two people attended a Walter Street petrol station in an Isuzu MU-X reported stolen from Warwick and rammed the front doors, gaining entry inside.

The pair attempted to steal cigarettes however were unsuccessful and re-entered the vehicle before driving away.

At 2.20am, police observed the stolen car allegedly being dangerous along Salisbury Road and successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on old Toowoomba Road.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Jim Finimore Park and two people were taken into custody around 2.30am without further incident.

A 20-year-old Torquay man has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed, evasion and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 8.

A 15-year-old Eli Waters teenage boy has been charged with four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary and one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

He was due to appear in Ipswich Children's Court on Saturday.

