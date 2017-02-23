Battle of the buns to raise funds

BUN BATTLE: The Fernvale Bakery aim to raise $20,000 for the Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital by donating $1 from every pack of hot cross buns sold. Pictured here are Lyn and Bill Rose, with ex-employee Gail McDonald volunteering with River 94.9 for the cause.

A FRIENDLY rivalry between old mates has sparked the fundraiser of the year.

When Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose heard his buddy Trevor from Bushies Bakery in Victoria was fundraising again for Easter, he said "this is the year I'm going to give him a run for his money.”

Bill and Lyn Rose's Battle of the Buns Easter appeal has begun and will have them donate $1 from each packet of hot cross buns they sell until Easter, with a hope to raise $20,000 to donate to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

"I just found out that all of the children in our area go to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, along with many kids over the state,” Mr Rose said.

"They service all of our kids. We don't have a children's hospital in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region or even in Ipswich, so we are very grateful they are there.”

The money raised will go towards improving health facilities for unwell children.

"We are happy to help in any small way, even if we only raise five thousand dollars because it's our first try,” Mr Rose said.

The Roses' have created 15 different flavours of hot cross buns from peppermint to choc orange. Plain packets are $6.50 and flavoured are $7.50.

"We will be working seven days a week between now and Easter to put a big hole in our target of $20,000,” Mr Rose said.

"This for us, will become an annual event and we hope it will keep getting bigger,” he said.

The Roses' have full support from Jim Madden MP and Shayne Neumann MP, along with River 94.9. Cash donations are also welcome. To donate drop into the Old Fernvale Bakery, 1496 Brisbane Valley Hwy, Fernvale.