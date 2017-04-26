Battle of the buns delivers for children of Lady Cilento

THEY DID IT: (L-R) River 94.9's Campo and Marnie, CEO of Cilento Hospital Damon Mudge and Lyn and Bill Rose at the cheque presentation.

IT WAS the public's generosity which got Old Fernvale Bakery well over the $20,000 line for its Great Battle of the Buns Easter fundraiser.

By donating $1 from every packet of hot cross buns sold, and taking cash donations, in just a few months the bakery team managed to smash its target and present a cheque of $20,145 to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Owner Bill Rose said the the public's support was fantastic.

"One employee of Alpha Trucking came in and asked me how much we had to go to make our target, I told him $200 and he gave us another $100,” Mr Rose said.

"I was taken aback by their generosity.”

With a total of 18 scrumptious flavours invented by his bakers, Mr Rose said more than once the bakery baked through the night to get the hot cross buns on the shelf and ready to sell.

"The most creative and delicious was a Golden Gaytime ice cream flavour,” he said.

"My wonderful senior bakers Abhinesh Mudaliar, Matthew Brown Bradley Gordon and the apprentices all donated their time to the cause. The whole team dug in and helped wherever they could.

"It really was a team effort and it felt so fabulous to present them the cheque. They will put the money towards new equipment to assist the children.”

Mr Rose plans to raise $40,000 next Easter for the children at Lady Cilento.