Batting whirlwind lifts Lockyer/Ipswich to highest score

The seven Lockyer/Ipswich batsmen who were retired or not out in the over 60 team's huge win.

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich crushed Redlands/Logan with a record score of 5/299 of 45 overs in veterans cricket over 60s 2nd Division at Cahill Pk on Saturday.

It was the highest score made by a Lockyer-based veterans side, before they bundled Redlands/Logan out 149 in 31 overs.

Redlands/Logan captain Chris Wilkinson won the toss and sent the home side in to bat.

He later said that his decision was influenced by the belief that the strong winds would get worse in the afternoon, making bowling then even more difficult.

However, the whirlwind came from the batting side.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Brad Hines retired with 43 off 36 balls.

Newcomer Glenn Gotting retired with an impressive 32 off 40 balls.

Bill Jefferies created havoc with 40 retired off 17 balls.

David Lyons 40 retired off 35 balls, Jeff Evans 43 retired off 40 balls and David Frampton remained not out 26 off 31 balls.

Towards the end, Wilkinson said that the batsmen were going after everything and a very fast outfield helped increase the number of fours hit.

Wilkinson, who took 1/14 off his first five overs, kept the openers contained. He finished with 1/34 off eight overs to be the pick of the bowlers along with Paul Commadeur (2/30 off eight).

Experienced all-rounder Jim Coppick finished with 2/61 off seven overs as the later batsmen dealt harshly with his bowling.

The winds did not get worse in the afternoon, but the results for Redlands/Logan did.

After a 29 run opening partnership, wickets fell steadily.

Graham Larrescy made an aggressive 24 off 17 deliveries and number 11 batsman R Martin made an impressive quick-fire 24 off 14 balls.

Wilkinson was a victim of the wind. He was being blown off balance while hitting to leg and fell against his stumps.

Ken Bennet and Glen Gotting shared the bowling honours, both taking 2/18 off five overs. Glen Jackwitz and Bill Jefferies also claimed two wickets each.

Lockyer/Ipswich's man of the match Hines said that it was one of those days when everything planned came off, despite two of the best players being unavailable through sickness.

Wilkinson said anything off line was smashed and the wind did not help the bowler's accuracy.

He said the home side was a very strong combination while Redlands/Logan were going through a rebuilding stage.

Martin was named man of the match for the visitors for his impressive batting.

Both captains said that the match was played in the sort of spirit that veteran's matches should be played in.