Batman’s penis sparks social media frenzy

HOLY humdinger, Batman!

The latest instalment of comic books starring the Caped Crusader comes with a racy reveal: Bruce Wayne's naked weenie.

The NSFW glimpse (which you can see uncensored here) appears in Batman: Damned, the third title from DC Comics' new Black Label imprint, which is aimed at producing grittier, more mature content.

Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics

Writer Brian Azzarello and illustrator Lee Bermejo, who also worked together on the edgy graphic novel Joker, inserted the penile panel after Batman suffers a brutal stabbing in a Gotham City alley and awakens to discover that his wounds have disappeared. Naturally, he has to make a full inspection.

The book's plot makes for a departure from Bruce Wayne's suave composure and hints at the character's deeper psychological demons.

Still, while Batman's mind may be breaking, his body is breaking the internet.

This is how Batman will reacts when he logs onto twitter and finds everyone is talking about his penis. pic.twitter.com/qAvCZDaJnP — The Trash Man Cometh (@EdHasTweets) September 19, 2018

Batman’s penis eh?



This is what we’ve come to.



Wonder what he calls it?



Batdick

Batcock

Batschlong

Batpole

Batawang

🤷🏻‍♂️



Wtf am I even writing here? Haha — ∇ILΣ 💀 (@Vileself) September 19, 2018

imagine the responsibility of being the first artist to OFFICIALLY draw batman's penis — Sonia (@Sonia_P_L) September 19, 2018

This article was originally published on the New York Post