Bathurst replicas to hit Gatton sprints

Tom Threadingham
| 17th Mar 2017 8:57 AM
SUPERCAR: Tim Linnan will race his 2001 Holden Commodore Skaife/Longhurst Bathurst replica.
SUPERCAR: Tim Linnan will race his 2001 Holden Commodore Skaife/Longhurst Bathurst replica. Tom Threadingham

A LITTLE piece of Bathurst horsepower is gearing up to rocket through the Gatton Street Sprints circuit.

Lake Clarendon farmer Tim Linnan will debut his 2001 Holden Commodore Skaife/Longhurst Bathurst replica this weekend.

It won't be the only replica to hit the track, either, with Wayne Bell bringing his 1999 Lowndes/McConville Holden Commodore as well.

They are both unique tributes to the sport and are even locally built at Plainland by Mark Bramwell.

Linnan's Commodore is powered by a 5.7-litre fuel injected V8 and can produce almost 400 horsepower.

Despite entering the Gatton Street Sprints for the first time this weekend, Linnan has some short-circuit experience already under his belt.

He has raced at the Oakey Street Sprints the past two years with some podium success and entered the Wondai Street Sprints as well last year.

It's experience Linnan hopes will give him the edge in Gatton, which he says is one of the more difficult and "unforgiving” tracks to race.

"It is difficult because all the corners lean away from you and the camber is the wrong way,” he said.

"It's just something I didn't want to take lightly to enter Gatton because it's such a challenging track.

"Anybody that's been in it will want to be careful because of the brick walls and it's very tight.

"A mistake is very unforgiving at Gatton.”

Linnan said he was looking forward to the two-lap aspect of the Gatton Street Sprints, which was only introduced last year.

Testing his skill and replica Commodore against his friend was also something Linnan was equally excited about.

"I'm looking forward to just the competition against my mates, especially Wayne Bell, because he has got exactly the same car, same motor and gearbox and virtually everything is the same, so it'll be the challenge of the drivers,” Linnan said.

The Gatton Street Sprints will be held this weekend, March 18-19.

bathurst gatton gatton street sprints

