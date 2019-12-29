Man’s life support to be turned off after Christmas bashing

A brutal Christmas bashing that has left a 50-year-old grandfather brain dead was sparked by a neighbourhood dispute over fireworks, it has been revealed.

Anthony Clark, 50, is in hospital after he was beaten senseless by a gang of youths wielding baseball bats on Christmas Day outside his Mooroolbark home in Melbourne's east.

His family say they expect his life support to be turned off today.

Mooroolbark bashing victim Anthony Clark with his granddaughter Aaliyah hours before the attack on Christmas Day.

Now, his devastated stepdaughter Jess Clark has revealed what kicked off the violent altercation just before 11pm on Wednesday.

"Fifteen guys rocked up here and … he just really didn't have a chance," Ms Clark told 9 News outside the Esther Crescent home yesterday.

"They knocked my mum out right here on the driveway straight away.

Stepdaughter, Jess Clark speaks to media of her and the family’s heartbreak over the attack. Picture: Sarah Matray

"They had bats, they smashed my car and then they just threw my mum around like a ragdoll, they hit me.

"They were yelling because a firework went off and their dog was barking - so now my dad's dead because their dog was barking.

"Four of them went my dad at once and one of them was just stomping him."

Anthony Clark who was attacked outside his Mooroolbark home on Christmas night. Picture: Supplied

Ms Clark said the loss of her stepfather was particularly difficult for her daughter.

"My daughter's lost her everything now. She just wants her poppy to come home and he's never going to come home," she said through tears.

"My mum's worried about everyone; she's just lying there with him praying, but … he's pretty much gone. That's it."

The home where the 50-year-old man was attacked. Picture: Sarah Matray

The victim's brother-in-law said the grandfather and other family members were outside the home when they were attacked.

"They knocked my sister out, and had my niece, from what I understand, by the hair," he told 3AW.

"He's in intensive care. He's brain dead. It's heartbreaking."

Anthony Clark with his beloved granddaughter.

A 50-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Mooroolbark was arrested at the scene but released.

Up to eight people may have been involved in the fight, but so far it is only members of Mr Clark's family who have been arrested.

Jess Clark speaks to media yesterday. Picture: Sarah Matray

Jess, her brother and their partners have been charged with affray after a dispute in the street on Friday afternoon, according to the Herald Sun.

Each will appear at Ringwood Magistrates' Court on May 25.

- with AAP