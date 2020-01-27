Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Barty responds after ‘awkward’ Australia Day question

by Liam Twomey
27th Jan 2020 7:30 AM
Aussie star Ash Barty says there was no awkwardness between herself and Jim Courier after he asked her about the significance of playing on Australia Day.   Speaking on court after her three set win over Alison Riske, Courier said, "Happy Australia Day. It's a special day for you."   Thousands of people lined the streets of Melbourne yesterday as part of Invasion Day protests, campaigning for the Australia Day date to be changed.   Barty, who is indigenous, was asked by a member of the media if Courier's comments had made her feel awkward. "Why should it be awkward?," she responded.   Barty was also asked about her feelings towards the protests throughout the city.   "I mean, I wasn't aware of the protest. I wasn't keeping an eye on it," she said.   "I'm a proud, indigenous woman. I'm a proud Australian.   "For me, it doesn't matter what day of the year it is. I'm going to stay true to my values all throughout the year, all throughout my life.   "Every single day I want to be kind, I want to be honest, I want to be humble, I want to give the best that I can. That's all that matters for me."   Barty was yesterday named Young Australian of the Year.   "It's very humbling," she said.   "Very much a surprise. Look, I'm just trying to be the best that I can be. I'm just trying to be true to myself and stick to the values that my mum and dad taught me, that my family have kind of instilled in me growing up."

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australia day australian open

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Gatton’s new mural a celebration of natural history

        premium_icon GALLERY: Gatton’s new mural a celebration of natural history

        News A MURAL on the side of the blacksmith’s building is the Gatton and District Historical Village’s newest documentation of history.

        Citizen of the Year highlights value of volunteers

        premium_icon Citizen of the Year highlights value of volunteers

        News Following an unexpected nomination, Estelle Drynan won the award.

        TWICE AS NICE: Two named Lockyer Valley Citizen of Year

        premium_icon TWICE AS NICE: Two named Lockyer Valley Citizen of Year

        News FUNDRAISING champions share major title at Australia Day Awards ceremony.

        Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        premium_icon Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        News A PATIENT was taken to hospital with burns to his face, chest, back and arm...