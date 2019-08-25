Barry's life-long vintage love affair for all old motors

OLD SCHOOL MOTORS: Barry Wilks with his 1949 TE20 Ferguson tractor and 1959 Morris Oxford. Mr WIlks has always had a love affair with vintage motors - his daily drive is a 1998 Toyota Camry, his first ever automatic vehicle.

OLD cars have been a life-long passion for Barry Wilks.

He doesn't quite know how to describe his obsession.

"I don't know, it's just something about older cars,” Mr Wilks said.

"My modern car is a 1998 Toyota Camry - it's my first automatic car, and it's been really good.”

His pride and joy however is a 1959 Morris Oxford, which he has had for more than 10 years.

The four-cylinder, 1.4 litre engined saloon came into Mr Wilks' collection through a car club.

"In 1984 I bought a 1934 Morris Ten-Four, and after 11 years of restoration I put that on the road,” he said.

"A bloke was also in the club, and he badly wanted my old car so we did a swap deal.”

While he loves the Oxford, he admits parting with the Ten-Four is a bitter-sweet memory.

"I sometimes wished that I hadn't of (parted with it),” he said.

But despite the occasional pangs of regret, he loves every minute behind the wheel of the Oxford.

In the decade he's owned it, the Oxford hasn't missed a beat.

"It was in pretty good condition when I got it - I've had to have the hood replaced, apart from that it's been very good,” he said.

"This is a very good car. It rides good and steers good - it's a good car to drive.”

It's got the performance to match as well, making the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's yearly rally in October a breeze.

Mr Wilks was recently inducted as a life member of the club, and is a founding member.

His passion for old motors isn't just contained to cars.

A 1949 TE20 Ferguson tractor is the other member of Mr Wilks' collection.

The 70-year-old tractor came into his hands 14 years ago, and he said it need a lot of work.

"If you'd have seen that when I'd bought it you'd tell me to take it out to the dump,” he said.

"I spent a lot of time and money on that tractor, and it's really good now.”

The restoration included a new radiator, new water pump, reconditioning the motor, new brakelines, and replacing the tyres on the back.

He said the tractor now outpaced many others during the club's annual tractor trek - and he jokingly calls it a "rally tractor”.

"It's a show pony,” he laughed.

His passion for tractors was that of nostalgia.

"I came off the farm way back - I've just got a bit of a soft spot for tractors,” he said.

He passed on his passion for old motors to his son, who is the proud owner of a 1960 Morris Minor.

His dad is a little jealous of it, not helped by the fact it's kept at Mr Wilks' house.

"It's a really nice car,” he said.

Despite this, he says, he hasn't taken the Minor out for a cheeky drive, sticking to his own vehicles.

He was glad to see younger generations still appreciating vintage vehicles, which he said deserved to be restored and cared for.

"I don't like to see when I drive around something sitting out under a tree, when something can be done with it,” he said.