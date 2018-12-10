Barry serves up a tough challenge at nationals

TOP SERVE: Gatton table tennis player Barry Driver was ranked fourth in the nation at the Australian Veterans Championships earlier this year.

TOP SERVE: Gatton table tennis player Barry Driver was ranked fourth in the nation at the Australian Veterans Championships earlier this year. Dominic Elsome

TABLE TENNIS: To some table tennis might be a fun party game, or something to entertain the kids during long summer holidays, but to Barry Driver it's much more serious.

Talk of back spin and rubber styles, push players and blocking players is common in the Driver household and often heard around Barry's unique table - modified to help him practise his serves.

Driver has played table tennis for much of his life, but since retiring in 2015 he's started to compete at a serious level.

This culminated earlier this year when he and partner Ron Hill represented Queensland in the over-80 category at the Australian Veterans Championships held in Bendigo in October.

Driver and Hill combined to win the teams event undefeated, and Driver said they were both ecstatic with the win.

"It felt so great winning that both of us didn't play so well for the rest of the tournament,” Driver laughed.

Despite claiming to have performed poorly after taking out the team event, Driver was ranked fourth nationally and Hill second for their performances.

Earlier in the year, Driver and Hill were ranked first and second respectively in Queensland in the over-80s category following the Queensland Veterans Championship in Mackay.

Driver has had a passion for table tennis for most of his life, and said he originally played a lot of tennis before switching.

He explained while he enjoyed tennis - weather often robbed him of games and table tennis' indoor nature meant he could play year-long no matter the conditions.

While many might see table tennis as a simple game, Driver said with bat-rubbers constantly being update and techniques and tactics changing there was always something new to learn and challenge yourself against.

"Majority of people who don't play with a table tennis club wouldn't have any idea,” he said.

Driver lauded the health benefits of the game, and said table tennis was a lifelong sport anyone could pick up and continue-playing well into their old-age.

"I don't mind watching football, but I know that the majority of footballers won't be playing football past their mid-thirties, maybe if they're lucky their late-thirties, and they'll have damage to their knees, their hips, their shoulder,” he said.

"With table tennis - you don't strike that.”