Menu
Login
GOOD DEAL: Tracey Young from Klingspor at the Agricultural Requirements Trade Day on Wednesday, July 10.
GOOD DEAL: Tracey Young from Klingspor at the Agricultural Requirements Trade Day on Wednesday, July 10. Kate Jones
News

Bargains and new products on offer at Trade Day

Dominic Elsome
by
17th Jul 2019 10:01 AM

CUSTOMERS walked away with a bargain, or even just a smile after Agricultural Requirement's Trade Day in Gatton.

The rural supplier again hosted it's annual event, bringing equipment vendors to one locations for customers to grab a great deal and find out more.

Marketing Coordinator James Poole said the annual event on Wednesday last week had been another success.

"We had some very happy customers come in and make some good deals, and they learned about some new products on the day,” Mr Poole said.

"It's basically about educating people about what we have avaiable in our store or accessible to our store.

"So that people know what they can come to us for - including theses lines that they may not know that we already have.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It wasn't just the customer who were walking away happy either.

"The vendors enjoy being here and speaking directly to our customers on our behalf,” he said.

Mr Poole said he only expected the Trade Day to grow in the future, and it would continue to do as an annual event.

agricultural requirements deals gatton trade day
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Teen crashes on Glamorgan Vale Rd

    BREAKING: Teen crashes on Glamorgan Vale Rd

    Breaking A spokesman for QAS said the male driver complained of back pain.

    Vege burgers take off, but producers remain cautious

    Vege burgers take off, but producers remain cautious

    News Fancy a broccoli burger? A carrot sandwich perhaps?

    OPINION: Reckless, self-centred drivers need to re-evaluate

    OPINION: Reckless, self-centred drivers need to re-evaluate

    Opinion When you drive, you're putting your life in someone else's hands

    New venue delivers for club's biggest event of the year

    New venue delivers for club's biggest event of the year

    News A fresh venue has turned out to be a blessing in disguise