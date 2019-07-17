Bargains and new products on offer at Trade Day

GOOD DEAL: Tracey Young from Klingspor at the Agricultural Requirements Trade Day on Wednesday, July 10.

CUSTOMERS walked away with a bargain, or even just a smile after Agricultural Requirement's Trade Day in Gatton.

The rural supplier again hosted it's annual event, bringing equipment vendors to one locations for customers to grab a great deal and find out more.

Marketing Coordinator James Poole said the annual event on Wednesday last week had been another success.

"We had some very happy customers come in and make some good deals, and they learned about some new products on the day,” Mr Poole said.

"It's basically about educating people about what we have avaiable in our store or accessible to our store.

"So that people know what they can come to us for - including theses lines that they may not know that we already have.”

It wasn't just the customer who were walking away happy either.

"The vendors enjoy being here and speaking directly to our customers on our behalf,” he said.

Mr Poole said he only expected the Trade Day to grow in the future, and it would continue to do as an annual event.