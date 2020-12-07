Bargain $1 express post delivery

2020 Christmas movies that are so bad they're good

Today is the last day to take advantage of a super cheap express post parcel service from 7-Eleven service stations which costs just $1 a bag with delivery anywhere in Australia.

While Australia Post battles its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas, Aussies are raving about 7-Eleven's cut-price parcel delivery service. Today is the last day to buy and post the ParcelMate bags so make sure you bring your address book.

A thrifty shopper posted a photo in the popular Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group, showing the three parcels she sent in the mail for only $3.

The special offer is available only on Mondays through participating 7-Eleven service stations until Monday, December 7.

Different rates apply for other days.

The ParcelMate delivery service is just $1 on Mondays. Picture: 7-Eleven

The ParcelMate special offer on Mondays is a flat rate of just $1, so customers won't get charged by weight.

This is a fraction of the cost of Australia Post packages which is around $12.45 for medium satchel and $15.70 for a large satchel, plus extra for additional weight.

While the $1 rate is available until Monday, December 7, the price varies on other days. Picture: 7-Eleven

The ParcelMate service is available in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the ACT.

The delivery service is cheaper than Australia Post. Picture: 7-Eleven

"Wow! Would have to be the cheapest postage in Australia right now," the poster wrote alongside a photo of three packages stamped with 7-Eleven ParcelMate tags.

"All this posted for just $3 total! $1 per bag anywhere in Australia. Only on Mondays I believe," she wrote.

Australia Post is working through its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"You can go in and pre-buy the bags for $1 and then post at a later date if you wish (just have to pre-enter recipients address details). Absolute bargain! Thanks 7-Eleven!"

The post has received around 2000 likes and more than 700 comments since it was uploaded last week.

Australia Post charges $12.45 for a medium package. Picture: NCA/NewsWire/Ian Currie

"Okay just been to our local 7-Eleven and picked up a bag!" one fan commented.

Someone else said: "You should use this instead of Aus Post," while another commented: 'How amazing is this!"

Originally published as Bargain $1 express post delivery