Barbecue retailer dishes up new concept store

A leading barbecue retailer has launched an Explore concept store complete “The Steakhouse” where employees can cook a meal for customers.

A leading barbecue retailer has launched its first new Explorer concept store in Queensland and only its second in Australia.

Barbeques Galore flagship store has opened at 722 Stafford Road, Everton Park in Brisbane's north following a major redevelopment of the one-time Masters Home Improvement site.

The new store format gives customers a defined pathway helps them navigate their way through the store, while wall merchandising has been replaced with graphics and signage, sharing the stories behind the brands and products.

In the centre of the store is a large demonstration area known as "The Steakhouse", set up like an outdoor kitchen, where employees can fire up any barbecue and cook a meal for customers.

Another major change to the store format is the switch from blanket fluoro lighting to dramatic track lighting, focusing only on the merchandise and creating atmosphere and ambience.

CBRE's Andrew Brimson and Sam Macgregor struck the seven-year leasing deal for the 1091sq m site at the large format centre owned by Rockworth Capital Partners Property Australia, now called Firmus Capital.

Andrew Brimson and Sam Macgregor at Barbeques Galore in Everton Park.

Mr Brimson said the Explore concept store focuses on "enhancing the customer experience" and was the first of its kind in Queensland.

"Barbeques Galore has outstanding brand recognition nationally and will be a great addition to the centre's already strong tenancy mix," he said.

"They were attracted to the centre due to a range of factors, including its excellent exposure and access attributes, abundant on-site carparking and the strong demographic profile of the main trade area."

Offering a gross lettable area of 12,547sq m - 2300sq m vacant - and 340 parking bays, the large format centre benefits from a high-profile position with excellent exposure to Stafford Road as well as prominent facade and pylon signage opportunities.

The Barbecues Galore deal would have been struck at a rental rate of between $260/sq m and $300/sq m.

Mr Macgregor said the centre benefits from multi-directional access off two arterial roads - Stafford Road and South Pine Road.

"Furthermore, construction has started on the new Everton Park Link Road, which runs along the eastern boundary of the site and will include a new access point into the centre," he said.

