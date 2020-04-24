Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The government is putting pressure on Australia's “big four” banks. Picture: AAP Image
The government is putting pressure on Australia's “big four” banks. Picture: AAP Image
Politics

Banks ‘should be publicly shamed’

by Matt Coughlan
24th Apr 2020 10:10 AM

The Morrison government has heaped pressure on the big four banks to provide bridging finance for businesses waiting for wage subsidy payments.

The major lenders have agreed to establish a hotline after concerns were raised businesses were struggling to get loans while the JobKeeper allowance was being processed.

Senior cabinet minister Peter Dutton said banks were squandering the opportunity to repair reputational damage following the financial services royal commission.

"We've put in place a regime where they can offer that finance and they should," he told Nine's Today.

"We need to look at the cases where they're not, and frankly, I think the banks should be publicly shamed."

 

Mr Dutton said businesses in his electorate were grateful for support from banks.

"But clearly, there are a lot of cases where that is not happening and we need to understand why. The banks need to step up."

Under the $130 billion JobKeeper program, the government will give coronavirus-hit businesses $1500 a fortnight for each employee.

Companies have to start paying the allowance before receiving the payments, with banks urged to help with cashflow shortfalls in the meantime.

Originally published as Banks 'should be publicly shamed'

More Stories

banks editors picks federal govenrment finance scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property New rental laws have started in Queensland to help tenants and landlords deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. WHAT THE GUIDELINES SAY

        Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        premium_icon Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        News Unleaded petrol can be bought for as little as 87.9c/L in the Lockyer Valley.

        New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        premium_icon New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        Council News Lockyer Valley councillors have been assigned their portfolios for the next term of...

        Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        premium_icon Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        Crime A 39-year-old man is allegedly behind eight “rough tags” scrawled on public and...