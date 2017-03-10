Band of brothers to resurrect Hotel Laidley

BAND OF BROTHERS: Aaron, Jason and Ryan Beaumont have been working hard to open The Old Brittania Hotel in Laidley in the near future.

SIX months ago, three brothers with one dream took on the mission to reopen the historic Hotel Laidley.

Originally located on the corner of Patrick and Campbell Sts, the hotel was built by John Campbell of Argyle Laidley in 1890. Mr Campbell later opened its doors for business in 1892 as the Brittania Hotel.

When Mr Campbell decided to sell, he advertised it as 'offer of freehold' on August 28, 1902 and detailed it as two storied, with a housing bar, two parlours, sitting room, coffee and dining rooms, billiard room and 11 bedrooms, detached kitchen, pantry, servants rooms, three bathrooms, washhouse, storerooms, stables, four stalls, bedroom and buggy shed and a large hall on the 11 acre property.

The hotel was sold, then dismantled and moved in sections to its present site in 1927.

As the story goes, the site where the hotel stands on the corner of William St was once a pig saleyard and on the opposite side was the old cattle saleyards.

Interestingly the hotel had the first neon sign to to ever grace the town of Laidley. It also holds one of the longest liquor licences, which has continued on since 1892.

It's not the first time the Beaumont brothers have banded together on a hotel project and they have revealed that with this hotel they have thankfully kept many of its heritage features.

"It's another project of many we've decided to embark on,” Ryan Beaumont said.

"The original name was The Brittania so we have decided to take the hotel back to its roots and rename it The Old Britannia and give it a new lease on life.

"Even though we have stripped and replaced the tired parts we have kept the comfortable feel that suits a gastro style pub, a pub that has good food as its cornerstone.”

Mr Beaumont said he and his brothers Aaron and Jason, hoped to use local produce as much as possible as it is the best available in Australia.

"When the hotel opens its doors the bottle shop will return as well with accommodation to follow soon,” Mr Beaumont said.

"We are very excited to open the doors.”