Ballot for Lockyer Valley by-election drawn

DRAW: Electoral Commission Queensland Returning Officer Deborah Dann (right) draws the ballot positions for the Lockyer Valley Council by-election on Saturday, February 10. Lachlan McIvor

THE candidates for the upcoming Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election have learned their positions on the ballot paper today.

The 11 candidates will vie to fill the vacant seat left by Jim McDonald, who stepped down to enter state parliament, with the polling day on Saturday, February 10.

The names of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council 2018 by-election candidates, in order they will appear on the ballot paper, is as follows:

Mark Newton, David Bundy, Pat Byrnes, Rick Vela , Brett Qualischefski , Brett Reisenleiter , Kameron Jeffrey , Robert Stevens, Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich , Gary Reynolds and Owen Yates.

Four of the candidates for the by-election ran for the position of councillor at the 2016 election.

Polling booths will be set up on February 10 at Blenheim State School, Forest Hill State School, the Gatton Shire Hall, the Glenore Grove Community Hall, Grantham State School, Hatton Vale State School, Helidon State School, Laidley District State School, Lake Clarendon State School, Ma Ma Creek State School, Murphy's Creek State School, Faith Lutheran College, the Stockyard Creek Public Hall, Thornton State School, Upper Tenthill Baptist Church Hall and Withcott State School.

If you want to vote early, the pre-poll centre at 55 Railway St, Gatton is open from Monday, 29 January - Friday, February 2 (9am-5pm), Monday, February 5 - Thursday, February 8 (9am-5pm) and Friday, February 9 (9am-6pm).

If you are unable to vote on polling day or at a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote or electoral visit at www.ecq.qld.gov.au or 1300 881 665.