Ballet teacher and director passes on worldly lessons

Occupation: Dance teacher and West Moreton Youth Ballet director

Age: 27

Marital Status: Married

Children: One

What has been the most memorable experience of your time working at West Moreton Youth Ballet?

In just our second year our number of dancers who attended the auditions more than doubled. It took a lot of courage to take the plunge and start this program, so it was wonderful to have such a positive response by the dance community. It can be a tough and tightly knit industry to crack when it comes to starting new things.

What drove you towards getting involved in the industry?

I watched a ballet performance when I was ten and I was instantly hooked. I had tried every sport under the sun but it quickly became clear that dance is what is as born to do. Before long I was training full-time interstate and at 16 I moved overseas by myself to dance in Switzerland. Most dancers start much younger then ten, so I had a lot of catching up to do, but with the help of family and amazing teachers, we made it happen.

What is your biggest passion?

Dance, of course. But I also deeply love our lifestyle at home (we live on and manage our family's organic pecan farm). There is something so joyful and grounding about life on the land, which provides a nice contrast to life in a ballet studio. I am so excited by the kind of life my daughter will have growing up with the best of both worlds.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

The journey into marriage and motherhood definitely tops the list. My dancing took me around the world and brought so many experiences, but my home family life really feels like I'm building towards the bigger picture.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

Honestly, I hope to be exactly where I am now. I feel so lucky to have a job where I feel at home, and the knowledge that I can help to shape so many lives of the students I teach.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

My ballet teacher and mentor in Zurich once told me that things don't always look they way they feel. It was such a simple statement, and intended as a way to rethink my dancing, but it really struck a chord with me and I use it as guidance in so many aspects of my life.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

My husband, who keeps me grounded and has never held me back from any of my crazy dreams.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Greed. I wish the world would slow down and be satisfied with everything we have, and stop needing what someone else might have. The grass is greener where it is watered.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Between working full time and motherhood, there's not a lot of time left over for hobbies. Fortunately I love my job so much it becomes my recreational and social outlet.

What is your favourite type of music?

I love 80s pop music. It always puts me in a good mood.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

My parents lived on a horse riding school when I was little. I used to love roaming the property by myself, eating the wild strawberries and finding all kinds of treasures along the creek bed.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Jak n Mo! I'm a bit of a coffee fiend and love anywhere that has real, wholesome food.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

I would probably spend lots on my mum first, and stock her up with all the best riding gear (she's horse crazy), after all, she gave me everything she had so that I could dance. Ultimately though I would choose to invest it. It would seem a waste to have all that money and waste it on things we don't really need.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

My ballet teacher Marie was one of the strongest influences in my life. I have so much admiration and respect for her personally and professionally. Often when I am teaching I find myself at a cross roads, it might be on how to handle a situation, or how to progress or connect with a student, and I use her as my inspiration for so much of my work. Some people are truly remarkable, and she is one of those people who I aspire to be like one day.