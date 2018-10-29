Bakery donations head to south west Queensland

Hendrik van der Kemp, Stafford, Brisbane, has made preserves for farmers in south west Queensland.

WHEN a customer told Bill Rose about his drought relief fundraising, the Old Fernvale Bakery owner didn't hesitate to help.

From a donation tin on the counter, the bakery raised more than $9000 for drought relief aid.

A portion of it will go to Morven in south west Queensland, where Brisbane man and bakery customer Hendrik van der Kamp will visit three farmers in difficult situations.

Mr Rose has matched Mr van der Kamp's $2500 donation twice, to help the three families in need.

"We've had a fundraising box in the bakery, and all the money that has been raised has been from the generosity from our customers," Mr Rose said.

"When you see people throw in $20 and $10, it is just amazing when people believe in a cause how generous our Australians area.

"The best thing we could do was match Henrik's donation to help people in the same area."

Morven has a population of 199 people, who predominantly work in the beef cattle and sheep industry.

South west Queensland has been in drought since 2013, with grass and water supplies drying up.

Mr van der Kamp first thought to donate $200 to a drought appeal organisation, but didn't think the amount would "make a difference".

Instead, with his passion for cooking, he thought he could turn $200 into $1000.

Busy in the kitchen, he made many preserves, jams and pickles, and through email contacts and social media, turned $200 into $2600.

He has made more than 500 jars of preserves, which will be delivered to the three families.

"My aim is to bring it to the fore and encourage other people who might be woodworkers or crafters to help," he said.

Through contacts, Mr van der Kamp found a Morven family who were in a critical situation, along with many others.

That's where Mr Rose came up with the idea to match Mr van der Kamp's fundraising to help support two additional families.

"The Old Fernvale bakery has raised its own money, and there are two other farmers who will also receive a donation," Mr van der Kamp said.

"You know the money is going to people who are in need. It would be nice to spread it to the people right across the region, but then they would only get $10 each."

Mr van der Kamp will travel to Mitchell, east of Morven, today, and visited the families tomorrow (Tuesday) to give them the preserves and donations.